On Draft's Final Day, Cardinals Take WR Reggie Virgil, LB Karson Sharar, OT Jayden Williams

It's unclear who the Cardinals quarterback might be once the season starts, but the team continues to collect weapons for the offense.

In the fifth round on Saturday, the Cardinals selected wide receiver Reggie Virgil.

Virgil, 6-foot-3, now joins a wide receiving core that has Kendrick Bourne (6-1), Michael Wilson (6-2), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (6-3).

The Texas Tech product led the team with 57 receptions. He also had 705 yards and six touchdowns last year, helping take the Red Raiders to the College Football Playoff after winning the 2025 Big 12 championship. He transferred to Texas Tech after three seasons at Miami University (Ohio).

The move from the MAC Conference to the Big 12 is a leap, but it's lessons from his time at Texas Tech that will benefit Virgil in an NFL locker room.

"It prepared me a lot," Virgil said. "With how hard working we were and just how the coaches were."

He credited Justin Johnson, Texas Tech's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, for helping take his game to the next level. Johnson was at Virgil's draft party.

"He was able to take the raw talent that I already had and just correct it a little bit," Virgil said. "He focused on my technique, because I already have the ability, so we just all brought it together."

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah called Virgil was one of his top 10 standouts from the Senior Bowl. As the draft process continued, Virgil's first '30' visit was in Tempe with the Cardinals.

Players selected on the third day of the draft understand the key to making a 53-man roster is being a contributor on special teams. While he did not play any special-team snaps in Lubbock, he was on punt and kicking coverage teams at Miami.

"I'm a dog on special teams," Virgil said. "I've played more special teams more than I've played receiver. I'm going to go out there on special teams and work my way up for sure just like I did in my (college) career."

If all we judge speed by is the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, the 21-year-old is not going to be near the top of the list. He ranked 31st out of all wide receivers, clocking in at 4.57 seconds. However, it's his speed and length in the open field that separates himself from others in the class.

If that's one of the reasons he fell to the fifth round, general manager Monti Ossenfort isn't complaining. Virgil said Ossenfort joked he was happy the wide receiver ran slower.