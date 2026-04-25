On Draft's Final Day, Cardinals Take WR Reggie Virgil, LB Karson Sharar, OT Jayden Williams

It's unclear who the Cardinals quarterback might be once the season starts, but the team continues to collect weapons for the offense.
In the fifth round on Saturday, the Cardinals selected wide receiver Reggie Virgil.
Virgil, 6-foot-3, now joins a wide receiving core that has Kendrick Bourne (6-1), Michael Wilson (6-2), and Marvin Harrison Jr. (6-3).
The Texas Tech product led the team with 57 receptions. He also had 705 yards and six touchdowns last year, helping take the Red Raiders to the College Football Playoff after winning the 2025 Big 12 championship. He transferred to Texas Tech after three seasons at Miami University (Ohio).
The move from the MAC Conference to the Big 12 is a leap, but it's lessons from his time at Texas Tech that will benefit Virgil in an NFL locker room.
"It prepared me a lot," Virgil said. "With how hard working we were and just how the coaches were."
He credited Justin Johnson, Texas Tech's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, for helping take his game to the next level. Johnson was at Virgil's draft party.
"He was able to take the raw talent that I already had and just correct it a little bit," Virgil said. "He focused on my technique, because I already have the ability, so we just all brought it together."
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah called Virgil was one of his top 10 standouts from the Senior Bowl. As the draft process continued, Virgil's first '30' visit was in Tempe with the Cardinals.
Players selected on the third day of the draft understand the key to making a 53-man roster is being a contributor on special teams. While he did not play any special-team snaps in Lubbock, he was on punt and kicking coverage teams at Miami.
"I'm a dog on special teams," Virgil said. "I've played more special teams more than I've played receiver. I'm going to go out there on special teams and work my way up for sure just like I did in my (college) career."
If all we judge speed by is the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, the 21-year-old is not going to be near the top of the list. He ranked 31st out of all wide receivers, clocking in at 4.57 seconds. However, it's his speed and length in the open field that separates himself from others in the class.
If that's one of the reasons he fell to the fifth round, general manager Monti Ossenfort isn't complaining. Virgil said Ossenfort joked he was happy the wide receiver ran slower.
"You don't turn on the tape and say 'Reggie is slow,'" Ossenfort said. "When you turn on the tape of Reggie, he does not play slow. So that's more important is what's on tape."
KARSON SHARAR, ILB, IOWA
ROUND 6, PICK 183
Looking for depth in the inside linebackers room, the Cardinals drafted Karson Sharar in the sixth round out of Iowa.
It took Sharar a while before he found his footing with the Hawkeyes. After not starting during his first four seasons, in 2025, he started every game. He ended the season as Iowa's leading tackler with 83 and 12 tackles for loss. Sharar was named an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team.
He'll join a linebacker room anchored by Mack Wilson Sr. and last year's fourth-round pick Cody Simon. Sharar said he brings versatility with an ability to play as either the Mike or Will linebacker, while also showing that he can get in the backfield. Last year he had four sacks. His 4.56 40-yard dash time also was faster than second-round picks Jacob Rodriguez and Jake Golday.
Sharar's special teams experience is what can give him an opportunity to compete with the likes of Owen Pappoe. He had 571 special teams snaps in his career at Iowa.
"You can go out there and make a game-changing play and just compete at that very high level and try to make a play for the team," Sharar said. "You contribute in any way you can. Going out there, bringing the energy, and being ready to go and be able to change the game at any moment, I think it's a crucial point in the game."
In a game against Nebraska, Sharar ran down on punt coverage and made a hit stick tackle, with the ball ultimately going into the end zone for a safety. It's plays like that where his linebacker instincts are on display.
"You don't see the guy put the brakes on before he runs through someone's face, and that's what special teams is," assistant general manager Dave Sears said. "Linebacker is obviously a position where everybody leans on that position for special teams play. When a guy has that background, you usually know that guy is tough."
JAYDEN WILLIAMS, OL, MISSISSIPPI
ROUND 7, PICK 217
The Cardinals finished their draft by taking Ole Miss tackle Jayden Williams in the seventh round.
Since arriving to Ole Miss in 2021, Williams has played in 45 games with 34 career starts. He started all 15 games last year at right tackle for the Rebels. The 6-foot-4, 307 lineman also has 19 starts at left tackle.
"(Right tackle) allowed me to reinvent myself as a player a little but because they asked me to move for the benefit of the team," Williams said. "I was willing to do it, and I took it as a challenge for me. I've never played right side, it was something new to learn new things and be a different player compared to where I was on the left."
Ossenfort said they plan on having him work on both sides of the line.
Williams said he came to Arizona on a '30' visit and met with the staff. He also worked with Cardinals assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook at the Shrine Bowl.
His time in Oxford was met with adversity as early as his true freshman season. He did not play due to an injury and in 2024, missed seven games and needed two meniscus procedures. With that adversity came learning lessons that will prepare him for an NFL training camp.
"With them injuries, you got to push through it and get through it to get better and get where you want to be," Williams said. "Now we're in the fourth quarter of a game and I'm tired, just like everybody else is, just break through that wall and dominate. Even if you feel like you don't have anymore, there's always more."