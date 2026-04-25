Cardinals Select Defensive Lineman Kaleb Proctor In Fourth Round

Kaleb Proctor was already looking like an NFL prospect before his senior season at Southeastern Louisiana, so entering the transfer portal prior to his final season made sense.

Moving to a different, more high-profile program – and getting the money to do so – ultimately did not.

"(Interest) was very, very heavy," Proctor said. "When it came time to make a decision, it came down to the guys I came in with. I came in with one of the best freshmen classes that you could. Most of these guys will be in my wedding one day.

"When it came down to, 'Hey, who do you want to play with your last year? A new guy, or your brother?' I stayed, and I don't regret it one bit."

That's the defensive lineman the Cardinals got on Saturday, when they opened the final day of the NFL draft by taking Proctor in the fourth round. The talent is there, with the Southland Conference Player of the Year totaling nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 13 starts.

Proctor had 16 sacks in 48 games, with 35 career starts.