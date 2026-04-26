On The Edge, A Love Fest, And Cardinals Draft Aftermath

-- I get that the Beck pick was polarizing for the fanbase. The Love one was too, although not as drastic. As always, I am someone who wants to see what the class does for a couple of years before judging. Love can be a superstar. I like the Bisontis addition and I'd be surprised if he doesn't start from jump. I like everything about the Proctor pick, especially in the fourth round.

What that all means in 2026? We will see.

-- This weekend was the first Monti Ossenfort draft out of his four where he did not execute a trade. In the first three drafts, he traded down six times and traded up once -- which was for Paris Johnson Jr., and that was after trading down first.

-- In this new NIL/college players getting paid (officially) world, it was interesting to hear a couple of the experiences Cardinals draft picks talked about. Fourth-round defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor went into the transfer portal before his senior season and had a chance to leave to a bigger program than Southeastern Louisiana (for a lot more cash.) But he decided it was more important to stay and play with the guys with whom he was close and will eventually be in his wedding.

Then there was Jeremiyah Love. Jason Love, Jeremiyah's father, said his son stunned him with his choice to go to Notre Dame, because there were big programs offering a lot more to play there. I asked Jeremiyah about it on our Cover 2 podcast, and he too gave an answer that any team would love (pun intended) to hear.

"I don't want anything to be given to me, because then I don't feel like I deserve it," said Love, who was getting about $10,000 when he first got to Notre Dame. "I'm here because I put in the work."

"I didn't want to come into college with the mindset, 'I'm satisfied with getting this amount of money, I made it already. ... A young guy coming in making lots of money, shoot, that might offend some of the older guys, might offend some coaches. I wanted to earn my way, which is the way I think everybody should do it."

(So, Love has earned it, to the tune of a contract that is slotted to make about $53 million for four years -- and a fifth-year team option -- and about a $35M signing bonus. He has earned.)

-- Love said he still has to talk to equipment guys about his jersey number. His No. 4 from college is available, now that Greg Dortch moved on to the Lions. That's a possibility. Love's favorite player was Hall of Fame Barry Sanders, so that would be a thought, although fellow running back Bam Knight currently has the Sanders No. 20.