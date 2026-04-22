If Mystery Was Plan, Cardinals In Good Spot Going Into NFL Draft

When LaFleur was asked about taking a running back early – a Love question without a Love mention – the first-year head coach wasn't ruling anything out.

"I like what you're alluding to right there," LaFleur said. "I know I'm going to give you the political answer, but it's the truth. You just want to draft the best football player that's going to fit your team and what you're looking for, regardless of the position."

Love was asked by reporters in Pittsburgh on Wednesday about his potential future employer.

"I have no idea where I'm going, but there's a lot of talk of me going to the Titans, Cardinals, Giants," Love said. "Honestly, I'd be blessed to go anywhere."

Who the pick is at 3 is only one storyline the Cardinals are living in the moment. The trade, if someone wants to come up to 3 for an edge or Love, can't be ignored. What teams might be offering, however, will be the key in a draft that offers no real sexy reason (i.e. quarterback) to move up.

Then there is the Ty Simpson discussion. No one believes the Cardinals would take the Alabama quarterback at 3. But would he last until No. 34, the Cardinals' second-round choice, the second pick of the second round? Would the Cardinals trade back into the late second round to get him and take a chance at finding the quarterback of the future?

Even if the team stays at 3 and makes a choice by 5:30 p.m. Arizona time, the drama surrounding the team won't go away as the first round progresses.

The Cardinals have seven total picks. Regardless of when, getting an off-ball linebacker, an offensive lineman or two, a quarterback and another defensive lineman wouldn't be a surprise.

But the equation changes as names come off the board too, as does the lens through which the Cardinals see their needs.

"You can't just look at it like, 'Hey, how's this going to affect us tomorrow and the next day?'" Ossenfort said. "Every decision affects every decision moving forward. Our goal is to put as competitive of a team as we can to go into '26 and go 1-0 every week. That's what we're trying to do with the realization every decision we make affects subsequent years.