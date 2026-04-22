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If Mystery Was Plan, Cardinals In Good Spot Going Into NFL Draft

Ossenfort has choices with third pick; trade option is another unknown

Apr 22, 2026 at 01:01 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

GM Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals hold the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
GM Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals hold the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

How the Cardinals judge their 2026 draft won't be known for a few years.

But their work ahead of the draft, at least in terms of shrouding it in mystery, has been impressive.

When the Cardinals are on the clock at No. 3 on Thursday night, the uncertainty – looking from the outside – is thick. Sure, a trade down is possible, but finding a partner was always going to be the issue. Cases can be made for either David Bailey or Arvell Reese as an edge rusher, or an offensive lineman like Francis Mauigoa, or even talented running back Jeremiyah Love.

Unlike 2024, when the Cardinals were choosing fourth and the selection of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. seemed inevitable, this year's first round has a much different feel.

"The thing (coach) Mike (LaFleur) and I have talked about is we can never go wrong taking who we feel is the best player, who fits this team, (and) who is about what we're about," general manager Monti Ossenfort said. "When someone can check those boxes, we're going to be happy with that player, whatever position they're playing."

The key phrase there is "who fits this team." That addendum changes the equation.

Many analysts believe the best player in the draft is Love. The Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier in free agency, they kept James Conner, they still have Trey Benson. And they have needs for a dynamic pass rusher and a right tackle.

CARDINALS 2026 DRAFT CHOICES

ROUNDPICK
First3
Second34
Third65
Fourth104
Fifth143
Sixth183
Seventh217

When LaFleur was asked about taking a running back early – a Love question without a Love mention – the first-year head coach wasn't ruling anything out.

"I like what you're alluding to right there," LaFleur said. "I know I'm going to give you the political answer, but it's the truth. You just want to draft the best football player that's going to fit your team and what you're looking for, regardless of the position."

Love was asked by reporters in Pittsburgh on Wednesday about his potential future employer.

"I have no idea where I'm going, but there's a lot of talk of me going to the Titans, Cardinals, Giants," Love said. "Honestly, I'd be blessed to go anywhere."

Who the pick is at 3 is only one storyline the Cardinals are living in the moment. The trade, if someone wants to come up to 3 for an edge or Love, can't be ignored. What teams might be offering, however, will be the key in a draft that offers no real sexy reason (i.e. quarterback) to move up.

Then there is the Ty Simpson discussion. No one believes the Cardinals would take the Alabama quarterback at 3. But would he last until No. 34, the Cardinals' second-round choice, the second pick of the second round? Would the Cardinals trade back into the late second round to get him and take a chance at finding the quarterback of the future?

Even if the team stays at 3 and makes a choice by 5:30 p.m. Arizona time, the drama surrounding the team won't go away as the first round progresses.

The Cardinals have seven total picks. Regardless of when, getting an off-ball linebacker, an offensive lineman or two, a quarterback and another defensive lineman wouldn't be a surprise.

But the equation changes as names come off the board too, as does the lens through which the Cardinals see their needs.

"You can't just look at it like, 'Hey, how's this going to affect us tomorrow and the next day?'" Ossenfort said. "Every decision affects every decision moving forward. Our goal is to put as competitive of a team as we can to go into '26 and go 1-0 every week. That's what we're trying to do with the realization every decision we make affects subsequent years.

"I don't think those are two independent thoughts."

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