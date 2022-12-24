Byron Murphy's Season Ends As Cardinals Put Him On Injured Reserve

The season for cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is over. Now the question is whether his Cardinals career might be.

The back injury that has kept Murphy out since Week 10 finally landed him on IR on Saturday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has said Friday he wasn't sure if Murphy's back would allow him to return this season. He was already ruled out for Sunday night's game.

Murphy is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Earlier this season, he said he wasn't thinking about his next contract. "When we talk about money, that's not really my thing," Murphy said.

The Cardinals replaced Murphy on the roster by promoting defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the active roster.

The Cardinals also elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and cornerback Nate Hairston from the practice squad for the weekend.

Murphy has been the Cardinals No. 1 cornerback since Patrick Peterson left as a free agent before the 2021 season. A second-round pick in 2019, he figures to be one of the top players the Cardinals will try to re-sign before the free agent period begins in March.