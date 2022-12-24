Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Byron Murphy's Season Ends As Cardinals Put Him On Injured Reserve

Cornerback has been troubled with back issue; Dogbe promoted to roster

Dec 24, 2022 at 02:01 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Injured cornerback Byron Murphy (center) talks with cornerbacks coach Greg Williams during the Cardinals game with the Patriots earlier this month.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Injured cornerback Byron Murphy (center) talks with cornerbacks coach Greg Williams during the Cardinals game with the Patriots earlier this month.

The season for cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is over. Now the question is whether his Cardinals career might be.

The back injury that has kept Murphy out since Week 10 finally landed him on IR on Saturday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has said Friday he wasn't sure if Murphy's back would allow him to return this season. He was already ruled out for Sunday night's game.

Murphy is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Earlier this season, he said he wasn't thinking about his next contract. "When we talk about money, that's not really my thing," Murphy said.

The Cardinals replaced Murphy on the roster by promoting defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the active roster.

The Cardinals also elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and cornerback Nate Hairston from the practice squad for the weekend.

Murphy has been the Cardinals No. 1 cornerback since Patrick Peterson left as a free agent before the 2021 season. A second-round pick in 2019, he figures to be one of the top players the Cardinals will try to re-sign before the free agent period begins in March.

On the season, Murphy played nine games,totaling 36 tackles, half a sack and three tackles for loss. He did not have an interception, but he had one of the highlights of the season when he returned a fumble for a touchdown to beat the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 2.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Activate Will Hernandez From Injured Reserve

Veteran return will help offensive line down stretch

news

Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore Go To IR, Cardinals Sign QB David Blough

Will Hernandez designated to return; Maxx Williams signed to 53 among moves

news

Maxx Williams Gets Final Elevation By Cardinals Against Patriots

Team also brings up Pharoh Cooper for game

news

Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve

Four of five offensive line starters now on injured list

news

Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

Moore, Dortch injuries lead to need at wide receiver

news

Cardinals Release Jonathan Ward

Rookie Keaontay Ingram is Conner's backup

news

Maxx Williams Back As Cardinals Elevate Tight End

Hollywood Brown remains on Injured Reserve

news

Cardinals Promote Corey Clement To Roster

Running back fills void after Benjamin release

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

Wide receiver has missed minimum four games with foot injury

news

Cardinals Promote Rashaad Coward To Active Roster

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe returns on practice squad

news

Cardinals Release Eno Benjamin

Running back had been top backup this season

Advertising