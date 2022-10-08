Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Activate Antonio Hamilton To 53-Man Roster

Team also signs Baccellia to roster; puts Vigil on IR

Oct 08, 2022
Darren Urban

The Cardinals have activated cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) from the Non-Football Injured list.
The Cardinals finally get a piece back to their secondary when they activated cornerback Antonio Hamilton from the Non-Football Injury list on Saturday.

Hamilton has been sidelined since a kitchen accident right before the start of the regular season, leading to burns on his feet. His practice window had opened earlier this week. His activation should mean he will be active on Sunday against the Eagles, especially with Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) questionable after missing practice Friday.

Hamilton had been the Cardinals' best cornerback in training camp and had surpassed Marco Wilson on the depth chart before getting hurt.

He takes the roster spot of tight end Maxx Williams, who was released on Friday.

The Cardinals also placed linebacker Nick Vigil (hamstring) on Injured Reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games -- and should mean more playing time for Isaiah Simmons. Replacing him on the roster is wide receiver Andre Baccellia, who was signed from the practice squad.

Elevated from the practice squad were kicker Matt Ammendola and safety Chris Banjo. It is the second elevation for Banjo of the three allowed. Ammendola will kick in place of Matt Prater, who is dealing with a hip injury.

