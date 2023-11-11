Cardinals Activate James Conner To Roster From IR

Kyler Murray isn't the only key offensive piece returning for the Cardinals Sunday -- so is James Conner.

The Cardinals officially activated the veteran running back from Injured Reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to get back on the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Murray will also be returning to play quarterback for the first time this season.

"(Conner) is our workhorse in the run game and it will be good to get him back," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "It helps not only Kyler, it helps our team."

The Cardinals also re-signed running back Tony Jones to the practice squad after releasing him earlier in the week, and will also elevate Jones for Sunday's game. Tackle Jackson Barton has also been elevated for Sunday.

To make room for Jones on the practice squad, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman.

When he went out following a 35-yard run against the Bengals in Week 5, Conner had 364 yards and was averaging 5.4 yards per carry. This season, the other Cardinals running backs are only averaging 3.3 yards a carry, and combined the other backs have 312 rushing yards total.

With rookie Emari Demercado out for a second straight game with a toe injury, Keaontay Ingram and Jones will serve as Conner's backups.

"J.C. definitely is a force to reckon with when he is in there," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "He runs like his hair is on fire. It's fun to block for him because the guy, it might be a little dire, but you know he'll put his head down and run through a tackle or two."

HUMPHRIES FINED