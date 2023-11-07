Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Activate Kyler Murray From PUP List

Quarterback placed on roster for first time since ACL tear in December

Nov 07, 2023 at 03:16 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Kyler Murray has been activated to the 53-man roster.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Kyler Murray has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Kyler Murray was already trending to start Sunday against the Falcons, but first he had to be on the active roster.

The Cardinals took care of that Tuesday, activating the quarterback from the Physically Unable To Perform list. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals put cornerback Bobby Price on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed ailment.

The Cardinals also released wide receiver Daniel Arias from the practice squad.

Murray had to be put on the roster with his three-week practice window coming to an end. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday Murray would be getting all the first-team reps this week at practice and barring a setback, he would finally play in a game in 2023.

"He's been practicing at a high level, you've seen him make those unscripted movements," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "People are around his feet and he seems comfortable doing it. We're not going to put him out there until he feels completely comfortable. Certainly health-wise he is, but there is a mental aspect to it."

The Falcons game is on Nov. 12 -- exactly 11 months since Murray tore his ACL against the Patriots at State Farm Stadium.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray Expected To Start Sunday Against Falcons

Gannon said quarterback will play as long as practice goes well
news

After Injuries, Cardinals Claim OL Doug Kramer Off Waivers

Ex-Bears lineman arrives with Hernandez, Humphries hurting
news

No Kyler Murray Yet, So Clayton Tune Gets First NFL Start

Cardinals elevate QB Driskel from practice squad to back up
news

With Running Backs Ailing, Cardinals Promote Tony Jones To Roster

Conner still week away from IR eligibility; Demercado has toe issue
news

Cardinals Trade Joshua Dobbs To Vikings

Minnesota needed quarterback after Kirk Cousins season-ending injury
news

Cardinals Send Elijah Wilkinson To Injured Reserve 

Baccellia put on active roster; Kyler Murray remains on PUP
news

Cardinals Place Zach Ertz On IR, Cut K'Von Wallace

Tight end must miss minimum of four games
news

Cardinals Activate Budda Baker, Garrett Williams

Team also elevates running back Damien Williams
news

Cardinals Get Budda Baker Back At Practice

Notes: Safety coming off hamstring injury; Gannon talks Sanders release
news

Cardinals Waive Linebacker Myjai Sanders

Practice window had just been opened
news

Cardinals Activate Dennis Daley, Elevate Damien Williams

Team gets help on offensive line depth
Advertising