Cardinals Activate Kyler Murray From PUP List

Kyler Murray was already trending to start Sunday against the Falcons, but first he had to be on the active roster.

The Cardinals took care of that Tuesday, activating the quarterback from the Physically Unable To Perform list. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals put cornerback Bobby Price on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed ailment.

The Cardinals also released wide receiver Daniel Arias from the practice squad.

Murray had to be put on the roster with his three-week practice window coming to an end. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday Murray would be getting all the first-team reps this week at practice and barring a setback, he would finally play in a game in 2023.

"He's been practicing at a high level, you've seen him make those unscripted movements," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "People are around his feet and he seems comfortable doing it. We're not going to put him out there until he feels completely comfortable. Certainly health-wise he is, but there is a mental aspect to it."