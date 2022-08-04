Cardinals Activate Maxx Williams From PUP

The Cardinals have activated tight end Maxx Williams from the Physically-Unable-To-Perform list on Thursday, and he is dressed for practice.

Williams has been out since tearing his ACL in Week 5 against the 49ers last season. He was off to the best start of his career, with 16 catches for 193 yards in four-and-a-half games.

Players on inactive lists -- like PUP or NFI -- must be activated because they can participate in any team activities, including walkthroughs.

The Cards have arguably the strongest tight end room since moving to Arizona, with Zach Ertz, Williams, rookie Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson. If Williams can get back to health, it will give Kliff Kingsbury options.