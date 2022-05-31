Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Add Darrel Williams To Running Back Room

Former Chief will battle for role behind James Conner

May 31, 2022 at 03:31 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Darrel Williams runs the ball against the Cardinals in a 2021 preseason game. Williams signed with the Cards on Tuesday.
Gene Lower/AP
Running back Darrel Williams runs the ball against the Cardinals in a 2021 preseason game. Williams signed with the Cards on Tuesday.

James Conner is the Cardinals' RB1.

RB2, though, remains in question.

In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday. It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released veteran running back Jaylen Samuels, who had signed earlier this offseason.

Williams had 558 yards rushing and six touchdowns for the Chiefs last season, adding in 47 receptions for 452 yards and two scores. He immediately becomes the most accomplished running back on the roster after the Pro Bowler Conner.

Where that leaves Eno Benjamin in particular will be something to sort out, or even sixth-round draft pick Keaontay Ingram. Benjamin, a seventh-round pick in 2020, had some moments last season in limited work behind Conner and Edmonds. He totaled 118 yards and a touchdown rushing, and had six catches for 42 yards.

That was after a "redshirt" year as a rookie in which Benjamin was inactive all season.

The Cardinals also have third-year player Jonathan Wardon the roster, as well as undrafted rookies Ronnie Rivers and T.J. Pledger.

Williams was undrafted out of LSU in 2018. He played a big role in the Chiefs' playoff run in 2020 when they reached the Super Bowl before losing to Tampa Bay. He visited the Cardinals earlier this offseason but departed without a deal at the time.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Seek Defensive Line Help By Signing Kingsley Keke

Former Packer is a one-time fifth-round pick

news

Charles Washington Returns To Cardinals

Special teamer/safety comes back on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Bring Back Antonio Hamilton At Cornerback

Team also awards OLB Ron'Dell Carter on waivers

news

Cardinals Sign Nigerian Offensive Lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

Worked in former Giants star Osi Umenyiora's program in Africa

news

A.J. Green Agrees To Return To Cardinals

Veteran wide receiver gets another one-year deal

news

Jonathan Ward Back In Running Back Mix After Signing Tender

Exclusive rights offer is for one year

news

Antoine Wesley Makes Cardinals' Receiver Room Deeper

Wide receiver signs exclusive rights tender

news

Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

Veteran provides depth behind Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals Sign Will Hernandez For Offensive Line

Veteran could slide into right guard role

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster

news

Colt McCoy Is Happy To Remain With Cardinals

Veteran quarterback to work more with Kyler Murray

Advertising