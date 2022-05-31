Cardinals Add Darrel Williams To Running Back Room

James Conner is the Cardinals' RB1.

RB2, though, remains in question.

In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday. It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released veteran running back Jaylen Samuels, who had signed earlier this offseason.

Williams had 558 yards rushing and six touchdowns for the Chiefs last season, adding in 47 receptions for 452 yards and two scores. He immediately becomes the most accomplished running back on the roster after the Pro Bowler Conner.

Where that leaves Eno Benjamin in particular will be something to sort out, or even sixth-round draft pick Keaontay Ingram. Benjamin, a seventh-round pick in 2020, had some moments last season in limited work behind Conner and Edmonds. He totaled 118 yards and a touchdown rushing, and had six catches for 42 yards.

That was after a "redshirt" year as a rookie in which Benjamin was inactive all season.

The Cardinals also have third-year player Jonathan Wardon the roster, as well as undrafted rookies Ronnie Rivers and T.J. Pledger.