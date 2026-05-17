After Hosting Charity Basketball Game, Mack Wilson Sr. Ready To Return To Football

The event benefitted Make a Difference Foundation, which supports youth through mentorship and sports, and Fostering Champions, which supports foster youth transitioning out of the foster care system.

While there were other influencers and players from other teams, the Cardinals were well-represented in the game, with cornerback Will Johnson, safety Budda Baker and cornerback Denzel Burke playing alongside Wilson and linebacker Jordan Burch, safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Michael Wilson on the other side.

Among the teammates who attended to watch were defensive linemen Walter Nolen III and Dante Stills, offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs, tight end Elijah Higgins and linebackers Cody Simon and Owen Pappoe. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne performed a rap at halftime.

The end of the game didn't go the way Wilson would've liked. The teams reset late in the game to play the first to 10, and despite efforts to get Wilson to make the game-winning bucket, it ended up being Lions wide receiver Malik Cunningham hitting the shot for the other team.

Wilson, however, was still the center of attention, honored for recently graduating from the University of Alabama and appreciated for what he does for his community and the Cardinals.

"He's a Mr. Do-it-all," Simon said. "This event, speaks to how he's there for everybody. He brings the life to the room. And he's a great player. Great teammate, great coach, great person. We definitely missed him in the room last year. This is a big year for him, and he knows that. But he's doing everything possible to make sure he's ready for the moment."

It's back to the football field on Monday, when the Cardinals finally begin their organized team activities and new coach Mike LaFleur can see his players in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work. Wilson is one of his new players that LaFleur has said is "made of the right stuff."

When LaFleur was hired, the first person he heard from after getting the news from owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort was Wilson.

"Hey coach," Wilson told him. "I'm your green dot."

When the rookies arrives for the first time in Tempe, there was Wilson, dapping up all from first-round pick Jeremiyah Love to the undrafted guys, telling them all, "Let's get it."

"I let guys know my phone is always open," Wilson said. "I've texted every rookie we have drafted since I got here. 'My time is going to end on this field and this will be y'all's building.' Whatever I can do to help them."