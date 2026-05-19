After 20 Years, Larry Fitzgerald Hosts His Last Supper (Club)

The Foundation's efforts are two-fold, helping provide help for those battling cancer – a nod to Fitzgerald's mom Carol, who died of breast cancer – and aiding underserved children so they have the ability to thrive.

"It makes you feel so good," Fitzgerald said. "Obviously I'm not in the room with the chemotherapy fighting with them, but I'm a part of the resources available. Or you're seeing a young person from Boys and Girls Club graduate from college and you've known them since they were 12 years old, that makes you feel good knowing you had a small, little part in it."

The Cardinals have been in Fitzgerald's corner since the first Fitz's Supper Club in 2006, noting the organization was one of the first sponsors. He thanked Michael Bidwill and the entire Bidwill family, as well as longtime executive Lisa Manning.

He also praised the teammates that served as charitable mentors when he got into the league – Anquan Boldin, Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner – and he tries to deliver the same message to young players he meets.