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After 20 Years, Larry Fitzgerald Hosts His Last Supper (Club)

Hall of Fame wide receiver sets up his foundation with endowment

May 19, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Larry Fitzgerald (right) and Mark McClune of Arizona's Family chat during an interview Monday night before Fitz's Supper Club.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald (right) and Mark McClune of Arizona's Family chat during an interview Monday night before Fitz's Supper Club.

Before Larry Fitzgerald even got to the NFL, he knew he'd want to have an off-field focus on helping in some way in the community, not a surprise give the values instilled in him by his late mother.

But as the Hall of Fame wide receiver stood outside Dominick's Steakhouse Monday evening for the 20th and final Fitz's Supper Club, Fitzgerald acknowledged he couldn't have known it would have lasted two decades.

"You hope," Fitzgerald said. "There are a lot of things that go into that but like your football career, not everything is in your control.

"The community being receptive and supportive, that's not a given. It's a little more difficult when you have the ups and downs and the trials and tribulations (with the Cardinals). The community has still be unbelievable for me."

The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation might not be putting on an annual dinner anymore, but its mission will live on. Fitzgerald said the plan came together five years ago to eventually move away from the event itself, knowing after 20 years the Foundation would be fully endowed.

Between the endowment and Fitzgerald continuing to tap his relationships as an ambassador, he said the Foundation will still be able to award about $1 million a year.

PHOTOS: Larry Fitzgerald, Hall Of Famer

Photos through the years of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.

(From left) Owner Bill Bidwill, Larry Fitzgerald and coach Dennis Green after Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004.
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(From left) Owner Bill Bidwill, Larry Fitzgerald and coach Dennis Green after Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004.

Tom Hood/AP
Larry Fitzgerald's first catch in the NFL in St. Louis in 2004.
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Larry Fitzgerald's first catch in the NFL in St. Louis in 2004.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass during 2010 training camp in Flagstaff.
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Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass during 2010 training camp in Flagstaff.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes the game-winning TD catch in Miami during his 2004 rookie season.
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Larry Fitzgerald makes the game-winning TD catch in Miami during his 2004 rookie season.

AP photo
Larry Fitzgerald and son Devin during an autograph signing at FanFest in 2010.
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Larry Fitzgerald and son Devin during an autograph signing at FanFest in 2010.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
A happy Larry Fitzgerald after the Cardinals won the NFC title.
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A happy Larry Fitzgerald after the Cardinals won the NFC title.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals Pro Bowlers pose on Super Bowl media day in 2008. From left to right, Adrian Wilson, Kurt Warner, Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, and Sean Morey.
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Cardinals Pro Bowlers pose on Super Bowl media day in 2008. From left to right, Adrian Wilson, Kurt Warner, Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, and Sean Morey.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Kurt Warner hugs Larry Fitzgerald during a press conference after the NFC Championship in 2008.
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Kurt Warner hugs Larry Fitzgerald during a press conference after the NFC Championship in 2008.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald (11) and DeAndre Hopkins mug for the camera in 2020 training camp.
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Larry Fitzgerald (11) and DeAndre Hopkins mug for the camera in 2020 training camp.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a TD in Seattle in 2019.
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Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a TD in Seattle in 2019.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and a tiny fellow football player in Detroit in 2015.
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Larry Fitzgerald and a tiny fellow football player in Detroit in 2015.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
(From left) Ron Wolfley, Larry Fitzgerald, Paul Calvisi and Michael Bidwill are interviewed before the All Or Nothing premiere in 2016.
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(From left) Ron Wolfley, Larry Fitzgerald, Paul Calvisi and Michael Bidwill are interviewed before the All Or Nothing premiere in 2016.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Bruce Arians share a hug after Arians' final game as Cardinals coach in 2017.
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Larry Fitzgerald and Bruce Arians share a hug after Arians' final game as Cardinals coach in 2017.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a touchdown in the 2008 NFC Championship.
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Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a touchdown in the 2008 NFC Championship.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk celebrate a touchdown in 2019.
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Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk celebrate a touchdown in 2019.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and NHL star Shane Doan speak before a game in 2010.
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Larry Fitzgerald and NHL star Shane Doan speak before a game in 2010.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald does some sand surfing on vacation circa 2007.
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Larry Fitzgerald does some sand surfing on vacation circa 2007.

courtesy Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald and Kliff Kingsbury share a laugh during training camp in 2019.
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Larry Fitzgerald and Kliff Kingsbury share a laugh during training camp in 2019.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and owner Bill Bidwill after the Cardinals won the NFC Championship in 2008.
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Larry Fitzgerald and owner Bill Bidwill after the Cardinals won the NFC Championship in 2008.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald breaks away for his 64-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl 43.
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Larry Fitzgerald breaks away for his 64-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl 43.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald lets out his emotion during a game against the Seahawks in 2012.
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Larry Fitzgerald lets out his emotion during a game against the Seahawks in 2012.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice share pregame thoughts in 2019.
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Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice share pregame thoughts in 2019.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals link arms for the anthem before a game in 2017.
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Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals link arms for the anthem before a game in 2017.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Tyrann Mathieu have some fun before a preseason game in San Diego in 2016.
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Larry Fitzgerald and Tyrann Mathieu have some fun before a preseason game in San Diego in 2016.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald at NFL Honors following the 2014 season after winning NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.
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Larry Fitzgerald at NFL Honors following the 2014 season after winning NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald breaks free on his long catch-and-run in overtime against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.
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Larry Fitzgerald breaks free on his long catch-and-run in overtime against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald celebrates with DeAndre Hopkins after the Hail Murray in 2020.
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Larry Fitzgerald celebrates with DeAndre Hopkins after the Hail Murray in 2020.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Owens during an OTA in 2019.
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Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Owens during an OTA in 2019.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald comes out on the field in Sun Devil Stadium before a game in his rookie season in 2004.
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Larry Fitzgerald comes out on the field in Sun Devil Stadium before a game in his rookie season in 2004.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald drags teammate Andre Roberts on a bungee cord during an offseason workout in 2012.
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Larry Fitzgerald drags teammate Andre Roberts on a bungee cord during an offseason workout in 2012.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch against the Lions in 2013.
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Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch against the Lions in 2013.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald drives a segway around during training camp in Flagstaff.
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Larry Fitzgerald drives a segway around during training camp in Flagstaff.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald meets the media in the week before the 2008 NFC Championship
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Larry Fitzgerald meets the media in the week before the 2008 NFC Championship

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald (11) shakes hands with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as Fitzgerald gets his framed Pro Bowl jersey before a training camp practice in 2018.
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Larry Fitzgerald (11) shakes hands with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as Fitzgerald gets his framed Pro Bowl jersey before a training camp practice in 2018.

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Larry Fitzgerald grabs a touchdown against the Texans in 2010.
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Larry Fitzgerald grabs a touchdown against the Texans in 2010.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald gets jersey help from teammate Adrian Peterson before a London practice in 2017.
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Larry Fitzgerald gets jersey help from teammate Adrian Peterson before a London practice in 2017.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a one-handed catch against the Seahawks in 2008.
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Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a one-handed catch against the Seahawks in 2008.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald drives a speedboat on the lake behind his Minnesota house in 2012.
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Larry Fitzgerald drives a speedboat on the lake behind his Minnesota house in 2012.

Richard Mendez/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald hurdles a defender during a 2017 game against the Buccaneers.
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Larry Fitzgerald hurdles a defender during a 2017 game against the Buccaneers.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald visits the pyramids on vacation early in his career, circa 2007.
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Larry Fitzgerald visits the pyramids on vacation early in his career, circa 2007.

courtesy Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch at an OTA in 2015.
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Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch at an OTA in 2015.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes an amazing facemask catch in Oakland during a 2011 preseason game.
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Larry Fitzgerald makes an amazing facemask catch in Oakland during a 2011 preseason game.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald plays flag football during Kurt Warner's annual tournament in 2014.
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Larry Fitzgerald plays flag football during Kurt Warner's annual tournament in 2014.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed grab in Minnesota in 2016.
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Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed grab in Minnesota in 2016.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald Makes his 1,282nd catch as a Cardinal to set an NFL record with one team, against the Lions in 2018.
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Larry Fitzgerald Makes his 1,282nd catch as a Cardinal to set an NFL record with one team, against the Lions in 2018.

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Larry Fitzgerald makes the catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for No. 2 all-time in the NFL.
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Larry Fitzgerald makes the catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for No. 2 all-time in the NFL.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald has some fun with reporters after a game in 2018.
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Larry Fitzgerald has some fun with reporters after a game in 2018.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes the final touchdown catch of his career in 2020.
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Larry Fitzgerald makes the final touchdown catch of his career in 2020.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald meets a soldier during a 2009 trip to the Middle East.
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Larry Fitzgerald meets a soldier during a 2009 trip to the Middle East.

Dave Gatley/USO
Larry Fitzgerald on a pair of iconic Sports Illustrated covers.
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Larry Fitzgerald on a pair of iconic Sports Illustrated covers.

Larry Fitzgerald snares a Pro Bowl touchdown in 2009.
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Larry Fitzgerald snares a Pro Bowl touchdown in 2009.

AP
Larry Fitzgerald during the rainy final practice of the 2019 season.
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Larry Fitzgerald during the rainy final practice of the 2019 season.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald meets with fans after his final live Big Red Rage appearance in 2018.
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Larry Fitzgerald meets with fans after his final live Big Red Rage appearance in 2018.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald poses with the NFC Championship trophy during the Cardinals' ring ceremony prior to 2009 training camp.
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Larry Fitzgerald poses with the NFC Championship trophy during the Cardinals' ring ceremony prior to 2009 training camp.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald warms up before a game in 2004.
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Larry Fitzgerald warms up before a game in 2004.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald races for an 80-yard touchdown in 2014. against the Eagles.
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Larry Fitzgerald races for an 80-yard touchdown in 2014. against the Eagles.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald reaches for a pass during training camp in Flagstaff in 2011.
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Larry Fitzgerald reaches for a pass during training camp in Flagstaff in 2011.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald scores his first Super Bowl touchdown.
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Larry Fitzgerald scores his first Super Bowl touchdown.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald wins a Pro Bowl MVP trophy in 2009.
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Larry Fitzgerald wins a Pro Bowl MVP trophy in 2009.

Ronen Zilberman/AP
Larry Fitzgerald scores the 100th touchdown of his career against the Patriots in 2016.
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Larry Fitzgerald scores the 100th touchdown of his career against the Patriots in 2016.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald speaks to reported at Super Bowl media day.
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Larry Fitzgerald speaks to reported at Super Bowl media day.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald taking part in Pat's Run in Tempe.
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Larry Fitzgerald taking part in Pat's Run in Tempe.

courtesy Pat's Run
Larry Fitzgerald talks with announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck before a game in 2016.
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Larry Fitzgerald talks with announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck before a game in 2016.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald throws his lone NFL touchdown pass, against the Rams in 2018.
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Larry Fitzgerald throws his lone NFL touchdown pass, against the Rams in 2018.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald scores the winning touchdown against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.
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Larry Fitzgerald scores the winning touchdown against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald walks out to practice during Super Bowl week in 2008.
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Larry Fitzgerald walks out to practice during Super Bowl week in 2008.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald with a young Cardinals fan in 2013.
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Larry Fitzgerald with a young Cardinals fan in 2013.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald blows kisses before jogging off the field after the final home game of his career, in 2020.
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Larry Fitzgerald blows kisses before jogging off the field after the final home game of his career, in 2020.

Rick Scuteri/AP
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The Foundation's efforts are two-fold, helping provide help for those battling cancer – a nod to Fitzgerald's mom Carol, who died of breast cancer – and aiding underserved children so they have the ability to thrive.

"It makes you feel so good," Fitzgerald said. "Obviously I'm not in the room with the chemotherapy fighting with them, but I'm a part of the resources available. Or you're seeing a young person from Boys and Girls Club graduate from college and you've known them since they were 12 years old, that makes you feel good knowing you had a small, little part in it."

The Cardinals have been in Fitzgerald's corner since the first Fitz's Supper Club in 2006, noting the organization was one of the first sponsors. He thanked Michael Bidwill and the entire Bidwill family, as well as longtime executive Lisa Manning.

He also praised the teammates that served as charitable mentors when he got into the league – Anquan Boldin, Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner – and he tries to deliver the same message to young players he meets.

"But I tell guys all the time, get your footing first professionally before you try and do this or that," Fitzgerald said. "You need to lock that down. Playing well and being a winner helps you with all the outside stuff."

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