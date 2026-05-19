After 20 Years, Larry Fitzgerald Hosts His Last Supper (Club)

Before Larry Fitzgerald even got to the NFL, he knew he'd want to have an off-field focus on helping in some way in the community, not a surprise give the values instilled in him by his late mother.
But as the Hall of Fame wide receiver stood outside Dominick's Steakhouse Monday evening for the 20th and final Fitz's Supper Club, Fitzgerald acknowledged he couldn't have known it would have lasted two decades.
"You hope," Fitzgerald said. "There are a lot of things that go into that but like your football career, not everything is in your control.
"The community being receptive and supportive, that's not a given. It's a little more difficult when you have the ups and downs and the trials and tribulations (with the Cardinals). The community has still be unbelievable for me."
The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation might not be putting on an annual dinner anymore, but its mission will live on. Fitzgerald said the plan came together five years ago to eventually move away from the event itself, knowing after 20 years the Foundation would be fully endowed.
Between the endowment and Fitzgerald continuing to tap his relationships as an ambassador, he said the Foundation will still be able to award about $1 million a year.
Photos through the years of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.
The Foundation's efforts are two-fold, helping provide help for those battling cancer – a nod to Fitzgerald's mom Carol, who died of breast cancer – and aiding underserved children so they have the ability to thrive.
"It makes you feel so good," Fitzgerald said. "Obviously I'm not in the room with the chemotherapy fighting with them, but I'm a part of the resources available. Or you're seeing a young person from Boys and Girls Club graduate from college and you've known them since they were 12 years old, that makes you feel good knowing you had a small, little part in it."
The Cardinals have been in Fitzgerald's corner since the first Fitz's Supper Club in 2006, noting the organization was one of the first sponsors. He thanked Michael Bidwill and the entire Bidwill family, as well as longtime executive Lisa Manning.
He also praised the teammates that served as charitable mentors when he got into the league – Anquan Boldin, Emmitt Smith, Kurt Warner – and he tries to deliver the same message to young players he meets.
"But I tell guys all the time, get your footing first professionally before you try and do this or that," Fitzgerald said. "You need to lock that down. Playing well and being a winner helps you with all the outside stuff."