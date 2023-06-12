Budda Is In The Building

Budda Baker arrived on Monday, just as he promised. The Pro Bowl safety said previously he would show up when he needed to show up -- in this case, this week's mandatory minicamp, including Monday's physicals -- and he was a man of his word.

Is everything copasetic? Probably not quite yet. But GM Monti Ossenfort said during an appearance on the "Wolf and Luke" show that the team and Baker's people were talking.

"Budda was here," Ossenfort said. "We expected Budda to be here this week," adding that Baker will be here the entirety of minicamp.

Ossenfort called Baker "a big part of this team."

"I've made my feelings very clear how I feel about Budda, and the rest of the organization (has) as well," he said. "We were just excited to see him around the building."

Baker has two years left on his current contract. He is due to make $13.1 million this season and $14.2 million next season. None of the money is guaranteed.