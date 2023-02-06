Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo, And Waiting For A Coach

Pick expected from final two, unless a Super candidate emerges

Feb 06, 2023 at 04:52 PM
After Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill talked on stage Monday about Super Bowl week finally beginning in Arizona, he took a handful of questions. Not surprisingly, he was asked about the status of his head coaching search, and not surprisingly, he declined to talk about it, preferring to keep the focus on the Super Bowl.

The reports had come out over the weekend the Cardinals were going to have a set of second interviews with three candidates: Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. But Monday afternoon -- long after Bidwill spoke -- it was reported that Flores pulled out of the search to take the defensive coordinator job with the Vikings.

That would leave Kafka -- who was reported to have his second interview Tuesday -- and Anarumo -- who was reported to be talking on Friday.

Again, every step of the team's coaching search has only come through reports. Bidwill nor GM Monti Ossenfort have said anything (nor the team) since Ossenfort was hired and Bidwill talked just about casting a wide net and making the right choice. It's possible the Cardinals, on this timeline, could still talk to an assistant on either of the two Super Bowl teams (which they couldn't do until after the game). The wait goes on.

Mike Kafka (right), now the Giants offensive coordinator, works with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes before the Super Bowl when Kafka was the Chiefs quarterback coach.
Mike Kafka (right), now the Giants offensive coordinator, works with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes before the Super Bowl when Kafka was the Chiefs quarterback coach.

