Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo, And Waiting For A Coach

After Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill talked on stage Monday about Super Bowl week finally beginning in Arizona, he took a handful of questions. Not surprisingly, he was asked about the status of his head coaching search, and not surprisingly, he declined to talk about it, preferring to keep the focus on the Super Bowl.

The reports had come out over the weekend the Cardinals were going to have a set of second interviews with three candidates: Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. But Monday afternoon -- long after Bidwill spoke -- it was reported that Flores pulled out of the search to take the defensive coordinator job with the Vikings.

That would leave Kafka -- who was reported to have his second interview Tuesday -- and Anarumo -- who was reported to be talking on Friday.