Cardinals Open Practice Window For Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

The Cardinals are getting closer to having DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown on the field together.
Before the team's walkthrough Wednesday, Brown was designated to return from Injured Reserve, opening his 21-day practice window as the first step for the wide receiver to get back on the active roster. He can now be added at any point, including a potential comeback on "Monday Night Football" against the 49ers this coming weekend.
"It felt like I was out on Day One," Brown said afterward. "If (playing) is able to happen, it happens. If it doesn't, I'm excited where I am at right now."
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said "there's a chance" Brown could play this week. The Cardinals have an open spot on the roster currently.
"We want to see him (in regular practice) and see what he looks like, but he's definitely come a long way in a short time, so I'm hoping we can get something out of him," Kingsbury said.
Brown and Hopkins have yet to play together this season. In the last game Hopkins sat out during his suspension, in Seattle, Brown hurt his foot after a leaping catch attempt. He was placed on IR and has now missed the minimum four games.
To have both receivers available, "it's dangerous," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "The weapons are endless. It's about executing, and staying on schedule."
Brown was off to a terrific start this season, his first in Arizona. In six games he had 43 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns.
"You never want to just rush back into something," Brown said. "It's getting acclimated back, hearing the plays, making sure my lungs are good, my feet are good. There is a whole process."
"I told them when they put me on IR I'd be back in four weeks," he added.
The Cardinals also re-signed tight end Chris Pierce Jr. -- who had been with the team in the preseason -- to the practice squad, as well as adding offensive lineman Julién Davenport to the practice squad.