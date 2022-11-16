Cardinals Open Practice Window For Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

The Cardinals are getting closer to having DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown on the field together.

Before the team's walkthrough Wednesday, Brown was designated to return from Injured Reserve, opening his 21-day practice window as the first step for the wide receiver to get back on the active roster. He can now be added at any point, including a potential comeback on "Monday Night Football" against the 49ers this coming weekend.

"It felt like I was out on Day One," Brown said afterward. "If (playing) is able to happen, it happens. If it doesn't, I'm excited where I am at right now."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said "there's a chance" Brown could play this week. The Cardinals have an open spot on the roster currently.

"We want to see him (in regular practice) and see what he looks like, but he's definitely come a long way in a short time, so I'm hoping we can get something out of him," Kingsbury said.