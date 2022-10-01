Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Elevate Chris Banjo, Andre Baccellia For Sunday

Veteran safety figures to help on special teams

Oct 01, 2022 at 01:15 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals signed veteran safety Chris Banjo this week to the practice squad; he will play Sunday.
Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals signed veteran safety Chris Banjo this week to the practice squad; he will play Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's the benefit of signing a veteran to the practice squad who knows the system.

The Cardinals elevated safety Chris Banjo on Saturday for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Banjo can slide into the role previously held by safety/special teamer Deionte Thompson, who was released earlier in the week.

The Cardinals also elevated wide receiver Andre Baccellia, not a surprise with both Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Marquise Brown (foot) still on the injury report and potentially limited.

The moves -- and a lack of any others on the roster -- also portend well for others questionable on the injury report, including defensive end J.J. Watt and kicker Matt Prater.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Bring Back Chris Banjo To Practice Squad

Safety needed after Deionte Thompson released

news

Cardinals Sign Jesse Luketa From Practice Squad, Cut Deionte Thompson

Safety had been top backup behind Baker, Jalen Thompson

news

Cardinals Elevate Jace Whittaker, Andre Baccellia Against Rams

Practice-squad callups each played roles in Raiders win

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Devon Kennard To Active Roster

Linebacker had been on practice squad

news

Cardinals Elevate Devon Kennard, Jace Whittaker For Raiders

Team hopeful for return of Watt, Pugh

news

Cardinals Bring Back Max Garcia, Place Cody Ford On IR

Kennard elevated, Guidry released in flurry of roster moves

news

Colt McCoy Placed On IR; Cardinals Promote Trace McSorley

Team brings back Guarantano to practice squad

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Aaron Brewer; Place Antonio Hamilton On NFI

Kennard back with practice squad; Wesley, Washington on injured reserve

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster

news

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Sign Long Snapper Aaron Brewer, Keep Andy Lee

Special teams stay stable with returns

Advertising