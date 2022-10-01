Cardinals Elevate Chris Banjo, Andre Baccellia For Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's the benefit of signing a veteran to the practice squad who knows the system.
The Cardinals elevated safety Chris Banjo on Saturday for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Banjo can slide into the role previously held by safety/special teamer Deionte Thompson, who was released earlier in the week.
The Cardinals also elevated wide receiver Andre Baccellia, not a surprise with both Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Marquise Brown (foot) still on the injury report and potentially limited.
The moves -- and a lack of any others on the roster -- also portend well for others questionable on the injury report, including defensive end J.J. Watt and kicker Matt Prater.