Cardinals Have Reason For Optimism, But Process Still Focus

The photo is taken annually, an attempt to gather all 32 coaches – there are usually a couple that can't make it – for a group photo at whatever posh resort the NFL is holding its spring meeting.

After the necessary draft prep in the chilly weather of Indianapolis at the Scouting combine, the meeting marks a certain starting point for the coming season, with most of free agency in the rear view and the sun and resort dress of NFL decision-makers feeling good about what's to come.

In the front row of the photo, tucked into the bottom right, Jonathan Gannon sat with his coaching brethren, all planning how to attack the coming season.

"All 32 teams right now are optimistic about what's ahead," Gannon said two mornings later, when taking part in the NFC coaches breakfast on the meeting's final day.

The Cardinals are no different.

They have Kyler Murray back and healthy, ready to prep for a whole offseason. They addressed multiple spots in free agency, and have 11 picks in April's draft, including six in the first 90. Beyond that, however, was the way they played late in the 2023 season, beating teams like the Steelers and Eagles on the road, and leaning into a running game that showed the physicality the Cardinals haven't always had.

"I really think good days are ahead for the Arizona Cardinals," NFL analyst Charles Davis said, noting that he is impressed with the leadership of Gannon and coordinators Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis. "Not only do they have a plan and are they able to articulate it, but it's not a canned response.