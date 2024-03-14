Cardinals Make Official Six Free Agent Additions

The Cardinals have made it official.

The news that leaked out previously was done on Thursday after the Cards announced agreements with six free agents after they had passed their physicals: offensive lineman Jonah Williams, defensive linemen Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and running back DeeJay Dallas.

All will sign three-year contracts save for Williams, who will receive a two-year deal.

The Cardinals also reportedly traded for quarterback Desmond Ridder on Thursday, dealing away wide receiver Rondale Moore as Jonathan Gannon gets a backup QB for Kyler Murray.

Williams is expected to start at tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr., although it has yet to be announced who will play the right side and who will play the left side. His arrival is a huge move for the Cardinals, who knew they would have a tackle vacancy with the injury to D.J. Humphries -- who was released on Wednesday -- and now won't be forced to make a tackle choice early in the draft if they determine to go in a different direction.

Dallas provides another veteran in the running back room but likely will bring his biggest value to special teams, where he has excelled in the return game and can also play other spots in all four special teams units.

But it is the defense that has gotten the most help in the first wave of free agency. The defensive line needed upgrades as well as numbers given all the free agents that could potentially leave, and Nichols and Jones provide both. Wilson will make a push to start alongside Kyzir White at inside linebacker and has shown he can bring some blitzing pressure during his time in New England.