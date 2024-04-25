Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 5.0

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Since the beginning, Marvin Harrison Jr. was tabbed as the best non-quarterback prospect and the heavily favored player to be drafted by the Cardinals. With the draft just hours away, that remains the case in the eyes of the mocks. Harrison has been proclaimed as a generational player and comes into the 2024 draft as the total package, displaying size, speed, and football genetics that few have. Instead of training for the drills at the combine, he's been reportedly locked in on improving his football technique ever since Ohio State's season ended. Tonight's the night we all find out together what will Ossenfort do at No. 4.