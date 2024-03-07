Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 2.0

Free agency may be next week and while the Cardinals said they'll look to "strike and be aggressive," there's still an eye towards the draft in April. Each day is a day closer until Monti Ossenfort can work some "Monti Magic" as the Cardinals hold six of the first 90 picks in the draft.
The Cardinals have the No. 4 and No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The team has many needs they'll look to fill through the draft as Ossenfort and Co. decide who they'd like to welcome to the Valley.
This mock draft tracker, the second of five versions, features opinions from NFL experts for both selections.
PICK NO. 4
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic; Jordan Reid, ESPN; Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Nate Davis, USA Today; Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus; Charles Davis, NFL.com; Bleacher Report; J.P. Acosta, SB Nation; Dan Wilkins and Dane Belbeck, The Score; Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team; Danny Kelly, The Ringer; Doug Farrar, USA Today; Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football; Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network
The Marvin Harrison Jr. hype train has departed from the combine station and despite him not participating in any of the drills or addressing the media, experts projections haven't swayed off the tracks. Jonathan Gannon confirmed that the Cardinals did meet with the Ohio State wide receiver in Indy and said the interview went well. When asked to describe his play style, the term "playmaker" was used. The consensus best non-quarterback prospect has earned tons of praise following back-to-back seasons of 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Lane Zierlein, NFL.com; Will Brinson, CBS Sports
*Brinson has the Cardinals making a trade with the Giants for pick No. 6 after Harrison is selected by the Patriots.
Similar to MHJ, Malik Nabers also opted to not take part in any of the drills at the Scouting combine. Compared to the previous mock draft tracker, fewer experts anticipate Nabers will have the opportunity to call the Valley home. The more obvious reason is because of how likely a quarterback is to be taken with each of the first three selections, leaving Harrison on the board for the Cardinals. Interestingly enough though, Lance Zierlein has the Cardinals selecting the Bayou baller ahead of Harrison, allowing the former Michigan Man, Jim Harbaugh, to select the OSU Buckeye with the fifth pick for the Chargers.
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network
The Scouting Combine provides these prospects with an opportunity to showcase their skills as well as their personality, both on and off the field. Rome Odunze's ability to climb up and make a big-time play speaks for itself. At 6-foot-3, his size is a huge benefit if selected by the Cardinals. His competitiveness continued to flash once the combine ended after he wouldn't leave the field until he completed the 3-cone drill in under 6.6 seconds. Football guy.
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
This mock draft could pose a fascinating decision for Ossenfort. Let's say quarterbacks do in fact go 1-2-3, Kyle Stackpole's mock would have Paul Calvisi's ideal scenario of #LetThereBeAFourthQB come to fruition. In a trade with the Giants, J.J. McCarthy would go to New York and Dallas Turner, the All-American edge rusher would trade in his Alabama crimson red for cardinal red. And yes, Ossenfort was captured by NFL Network cameras impressed with Turner's 4.46 40-yard dash.
PICK NO. 27
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
Dane Brugler, The Athletic; Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Will Brinson, CBS Sports
Darius Robinson is one of those players that looks like they were developed in a lab. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, the edge rusher is able to line up anywhere along the line of scrimmage. His versatility to rush from the interior and off the edge makes Robinson and attractive prospect late in the first round.
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News; Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network
Free agency will begin on March 13th, and solidifying the left guard position will be near the top of the Cardinals wish list. But in the draft, a player like Troy Fautanu can sure up the spot on the offensive line. He played tackle in college but will probably shift to guard in the NFL.
DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports; Nate Davis, USA Today
Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton's size as an interior defensive lineman would beef up a room that struggled throughout the 2023 season. The 6-foot-2, 304 pound tackle was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season.
CB Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri
Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network; Doug Farrar, USA Today
Ennis Rakestraw earned his stripes with the Tigers after being a force on the outside, jamming wide receivers at the line. While at Missouri, he was one of the better man-to-man cornerbacks in the SEC.
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Amarius Mims is a monster of a human being. Although he injured himself running a 5.07 40-yard dash, at 6-foot-8, his size and raw athleticism is nothing short of impressive. With only eight career college starts, it could give GMs across the league pause, but there's potential for the Georgia Bulldog.
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Jordan Reid, ESPN; Charles Davis, NFL.com; Bleacher Report
I still stand by my declaration in the first mock draft tracker that Kool-Aid McKinstry is my No.1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Name Draft. Nonetheless, as an outside corner, McKinstry is one of the more talented players in the draft. A Jones fracture unveiled during combine medical examinations sidelined McKinstry, making Alabama's Pro Day a must-see event.
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
J.P. Acosta, SB Nation; Danny Kelly, The Ringer
One of the fastest 40-yard dash times, Nate Wiggins clocked in at 4.28. His speed helped boost his stock in various mock drafts. As J.P. Acosta mentions, Wiggins also plays a lot bigger and more physical on the outside for a lean 6-foot-2 cornerback.
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team; Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football
An Oklahoma tackle protecting an Oklahoma quarterback? I don't think Sooners fans would share any complaints about that. Like Amarius Mims, Tyler Guyton has a lot of raw size and athleticism. If Paris Johnson Jr. slides over to the left side of the line, Guyton's frame could serve the Cardinals offensive line well as the other bookend tackle.
C/OG Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Arguably the best center in the draft, Jackson Powers-Johnson excelled at Oregon. On 758 pass-blocking snaps, he only allowed four total pressures. As an interior lineman with elite athleticism, he can slide into a guard role if needed.
IOL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
An interesting prospect has joined the shuffle for No. 27. Zach Frazier, a center out of West Virginia was mocked by PFF to join the Cardinals. While Frazier has finished each season in Morgantown with a PFF grade above 74.0, he is recovering from a fractured leg and did not participate in all of drills at the combine.
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Dan Wilkins and Dane Belbeck, The Score
An impressive combine has the Texas wideout rising on plenty of draft boards. Mitchell ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, mix in his height and hand size, he's getting bumped into the first round spotlight. To put his 40 time into perspective, DK Metcalf was the last receiver that was 6-foot-2 or taller, 205 pounds, and ran a time faster than 4.35. Only two other receivers have done so prior.