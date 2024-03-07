Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 2.0

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Similar to MHJ, Malik Nabers also opted to not take part in any of the drills at the Scouting combine. Compared to the previous mock draft tracker, fewer experts anticipate Nabers will have the opportunity to call the Valley home. The more obvious reason is because of how likely a quarterback is to be taken with each of the first three selections, leaving Harrison on the board for the Cardinals. Interestingly enough though, Lance Zierlein has the Cardinals selecting the Bayou baller ahead of Harrison, allowing the former Michigan Man, Jim Harbaugh, to select the OSU Buckeye with the fifth pick for the Chargers.