Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 4.0

We are officially one week away from the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, which means there's seven more days for experts and "experts" to share their mock drafts with the world. Some believe that with the first three picks projected to be quarterbacks, the draft truly starts once the Cardinals are on the clock.
The Cardinals have the No. 4 and No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Trade options are being discussed. The team has many needs they'll look to fill through the draft as Ossenfort and Co. decide who they'd like to welcome to the Valley.
This mock draft tracker, the fourth of five versions, features opinions from NFL experts for both selections. Mock draft tracker 5.0 will be shared morning of Round One April 25.
PICK NO. 4
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Marcus Mosher, The33rdTeam; Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today; Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports; Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus; Mel Kiper and Field Yates, ESPN; DraftBlaster; Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports; Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News; Charlie Campbell, Walter Football; Michael Rochman, The GameDay; Adam Caplan, Pro Football Network; Harley Schultz, The Huddle; Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports; Natalie Miller, DraftWire; Tyler Forness, The Sporting News; Josiah Caswell, Pro Football Network; Dan Parr, NFL.com
For all of the talk about the Cardinals trading out of No. 4, a majority of experts believe Ossenfort will stick-and-pick with Marvin Harrison Jr. It's fun to speculate the haul Ossenfort could get in exchange of the selection but it's equally as fun to speculate what a true WR1 looks like in Drew Petzing's offense. Once Kyler Murray came back, the offense looked like it was clicking, yet was still missing one piece to put it all together. Could MHJ be that player? Possibly. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver is considered one of the best non-quarterback prospects in recent memory. Speculation is fun.
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
*Selected at No. 6 - Trade with Giants where Cardinals receive No. 6, No. 70, 2025 2nd round pick for No. 4* - Peter Schrager, NFL.com
The more I learn about Rome Odunze, the more I understand the hype. The statistics speak for itself and there's a reason why he's in the Top 10 discussion. On the field, he's one of the best route runners in the draft and tracks the long ball like Corbin Carroll. Giving Murray a threat on the outside with the ability to make a contested catch is an important trait the QB didn't have much of in 2023.
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
*Selected at No. 4* - Connor Rogers, NBC Sports
*Selected at No. 6 - Trade with Giants where the Cardinals receive No. 6 and a 2025 first round selection in exchange for No. 4* - Nick Wright, Fox Sports
Okay, so let's address Connor Rogers' mock draft first before fans start scratching their heads. Harrison Jr. is already off the board, drafted by New England. This is a possibility. While it's expected that the Patriots select a quarterback, this isn't a guarantee. If MHJ is off the board, that leaves Malik Nabers and Odunze as the other WR1 options. Nabers has been in LSU's WR room that has produced some of the NFL's best wide receivers within the last decade. After a 1,569 yard, 14-touchdown season, he's earned the right to be in the conversation as WR1 in the draft.
PICK NO. 27
Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
Marcus Mosher, The33rdTeam; DraftBlaster; Harley Schultz, The Huddle; Josh Edwards and Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports;
Chop Robinson reportedly had a Top-30 visit with the Cardinals and met with the team at the combine where he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash. His first step, burst, and athleticism stands out amongst the best in the position group. He's an athlete that has a lot to learn once he makes it to the NFL, but his potential is through the roof.
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Nick Wright, Fox Sports; Charlie Campbell, Walter Football; Connor Rogers, NBC Sports
Kool-Aid McKinstry has been all over mock draft boards. I've seen him as high as 15 and as low as No. 35, the Cardinals second-round selection. He could be overshadowed since he's not the top cornerback in the draft even from his own college -- that'd be Terrion Arnold -- but he's a capable and talented press corner.
EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
Adam Caplan, Pro Football Network; Peter Schrager, NFL.com;
Just as Peter Schrager mentions in his mock draft, after the Senior Bowl, Darius Robinson's versatility continues to be a factor into his draft stock rise. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound edge rusher lined up along the line of scrimmage and no matter where he was placed, he made an impact on the play.
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Dan Parr, NFL.com; Tyler Forness, The Sporting News; Mel Kiper and Field Yates, ESPN.com; Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
In coverage, few are better in the draft than Nate Wiggins out of Clemson. His speed is unreal, clocking in at the combine with a 4.28. His biggest knock is not being as strong against the run. But line up him up on the outside, Wiggins will compete.
G Troy Fautanu, Washington
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
Ah, a guard. At the beginning of draft season, offensive line was the overwhelming position group mocked to the Cardinals at No. 27. A week before the draft? Not as much. Players like Troy Fautanu are still in the conversation though as Ossenfort always has an eye on the trenches.
DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
Josiah Caswell, Pro Football Network
On the other side of the line, Byron Murphy II has also been a wild card when looking at the various mock drafts, projected to land in the mid-teens to late first round. Regardless of when he lands, in this case No. 27, he enters this draft process as the top interior D-lineman in the class and could be a disruptive force in the run game.
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Natalie Miller, DraftWire
Amarius Mims is another player with tons of potential. There's a chance he plays guard in the NFL, but his size is that of a tackle. If the Cardinals turn in his card, he'd earn valuable experience learning from Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams.
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports
This was an interesting selection, not because it's Adonai Mitchell, but because Kyle Stackpole has the Cardinals taking MHJ and Mitchell. If the Cardinals weren't able to secure one of the top three wide receivers, I can understand this pick a lot more. But Stackpole has Ossenfort and the Cardinals doubling down on the playmakers.
G Graham Barton, Duke
Michael Rochman, The GameDay
Ossenfort invested heavily into the offensive line during free agency and it wouldn't be rare to see him continue that trend in the draft. Graham Barton, if selected, would come in and compete for a starting guard spot with the likes of Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon.
G Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
And so we come to the end of Mock Draft Tracker 4.0 with another guard. Zach Frazier has a lot of strength as an interior offensive lineman. That's a plus. Having shorter arms is one of his knocks, but according to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Frazier's NFL comparison is former Cardinals offensive lineman, A.Q. Shipley.