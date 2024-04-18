Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2024 4.0

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

For all of the talk about the Cardinals trading out of No. 4, a majority of experts believe Ossenfort will stick-and-pick with Marvin Harrison Jr. It's fun to speculate the haul Ossenfort could get in exchange of the selection but it's equally as fun to speculate what a true WR1 looks like in Drew Petzing's offense. Once Kyler Murray came back, the offense looked like it was clicking, yet was still missing one piece to put it all together. Could MHJ be that player? Possibly. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver is considered one of the best non-quarterback prospects in recent memory. Speculation is fun.