Cardinals Name Six Captains For 2023 Season

Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games this season and can't practice for at least a month, but he will still be one of the Cardinals' six captains this season.

It could be no other way, coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday morning.

"He's our franchise quarterback," Gannon said. "And everything that I want our captains to be, he demonstrates it."

The decision also underscores the fact Murray is expected back on the field at some point this season. The soonest Murray can begin practicing again would be Oct. 2, the day after the Cardinals play at San Francisco.

"It think it's a reflection of how Kyler has handled this whole process," said tackle D.J. Humphries﻿, who was also named captain. "When you deal with quarterbacks, quarterbacks are like these mystical unicorns that you have to make sure you handle them a certain way in the offseason ... and you don't see them until they are back with the team.

"But I got to see him all summer, I got to train with him, lifting and running. None of the fun stuff. And it put me with a different view of him because you see someone grind through something really hard."

Added Humphries, "he's earned that."

The other four captains are key veteran leaders: linebacker Kyzir White﻿, safety Budda Baker﻿, running back James Conner and linebacker/special teamers Dennis Gardeck﻿.

Other than White, who played for the Eagles last season, the other five are all repeat captains from the 2022 season. It is the fourth straight season as Cardinals captains for Murray, Baker, Humphries and Gardeck.

"Being in the NFL and being a captain and being a leader of a group of men, that's one of the highest honors that I could ask for as a player," Humphries said.

Humphries said the fact Gannon named the captains made it more meaningful, given that Gannon and the coaches had just arrived.