Cardinals Place Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve

White officially goes on IR; Stille put on active roster

Nov 21, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals are down another starting defender.

A day after coach Jonathan Gannon said linebacker Kyzir White would be going on Injured Reserve, the Cardinals placed defensive lineman Leki Fotu on IR on Tuesday with the hand injury he suffered in Houston. White was also officially put on IR.

To fill the two roster spots, the Cardinals promoted defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad and re-signed safety Qwuantrezz Knight, who had been released on Saturday. The Cardinals also released wide receiver Davion Davis from the practice squad and re-signed wide receiver Daniel Arias to the practice squad.

NFL Network had reported that Fotu was going to try and play through his injury, reportedly a broken bone. But Gannon cautioned that both Fotu and the team were still evaluating options, and Fotu ended up on IR.

Fotu must miss at least four games, so in theory, he could return this season for the final two games in Philadelphia and home against Seattle. The Cardinals might also determine it makes more sense just to shut him down for the season.

Fotu, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in March, has 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss among his 25 tackles this season.

