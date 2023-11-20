Kyzir White Headed To Injured Reserve For Cardinals

Kyzir White hadn't missed a defensive snap all season -- until he did, and now he'll miss all the rest of them in 2023.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday the inside linebacker and captain will be placed on Injured Reserve after tearing his bicep against the Texans on Sunday, ending White's season.

White played the first 26 snaps against Houston before leaving. Prior to Sunday, White had played all 683 of the Cardinals' defensive snaps this season. Josh Woods stepped in to wear the green dot and call the defensive plays, and veteran Krys Barnes will get much more defensive work.

Gannon said White played "five or six plays" with the injury before finally leaving the game.

"It was kind of gut-wrenching to watch, because I didn't know he tore his bicep and he's out there playing with one arm," Gannon said. "That's why he is who he is."

White is expected to return as a key cog in the 2024 defense; he signed a two-year contract as a free agent in March. On the season, White has a team-leading 90 tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for loss, and three passes defensed.

"It's part of the game, we know that," Gannon said. "We know what his value is to the team and to the defense. It's hard to see. You feel for all those guys -- not just Kyzir, we've had multiple guys get nicked.