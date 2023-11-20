Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyzir White Headed To Injured Reserve For Cardinals

Linebacker had played every snap on defense

Nov 20, 2023 at 03:27 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are going to put linebacker Kyzir White on IR and he will miss the rest of the season.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Kyzir White hadn't missed a defensive snap all season -- until he did, and now he'll miss all the rest of them in 2023.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday the inside linebacker and captain will be placed on Injured Reserve after tearing his bicep against the Texans on Sunday, ending White's season.

White played the first 26 snaps against Houston before leaving. Prior to Sunday, White had played all 683 of the Cardinals' defensive snaps this season. Josh Woods stepped in to wear the green dot and call the defensive plays, and veteran Krys Barnes will get much more defensive work.

Gannon said White played "five or six plays" with the injury before finally leaving the game.

"It was kind of gut-wrenching to watch, because I didn't know he tore his bicep and he's out there playing with one arm," Gannon said. "That's why he is who he is."

White is expected to return as a key cog in the 2024 defense; he signed a two-year contract as a free agent in March. On the season, White has a team-leading 90 tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for loss, and three passes defensed.

"It's part of the game, we know that," Gannon said. "We know what his value is to the team and to the defense. It's hard to see. You feel for all those guys -- not just Kyzir, we've had multiple guys get nicked.

"You just feel bad for the guy."

INJURY UPDATE

A national report said defensive lineman Leki Fotu was going to try to play through a broken bone in his hand, but Gannon said Fotu and the team were still evaluating all options. ...

The shoulder injury wide receiver Michael Wilson suffered in practice late last week was a "new deal" and not just an aggravation of Wilson's previous shoulder problem, Gannon said. Wilson missed Sunday and he too is being evaluated weekly. ...

Tight end Zach Ertz is eligible to start practicing again and could possibly be back for this week's game against the Rams, but Gannon said the Cardinals are still considering their options.

