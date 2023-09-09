Cardinals Pull Up Tackle From Practice Squad

ARLINGTON, Virginia — With Kelvin Beachum out with a hand injury, the Cardinals added an offensive tackle to Sunday's roster, elevating Jackson Barton on Saturday from the practice squad.
The team is also elevating safety Andre Chachere.
Teams are allowed to elevate two players from the practice squad every week a maximum of three times for an individual player and still be allowed to return them to the practice squad after the game. After a player has been brought up three times, he must be signed to the active roster to play, and be released and pass through waivers to get back on the practice squad.
Barton has been with the team through the offseason. They do have waiver claims Ilm Manning and Carter O'Donnell who can also play tackle, but both players just arrived to the team last week.