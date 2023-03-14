Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Bring Back Kelvin Beachum, Matt Prater To Roster

Team also re-signs running back Corey Clement 

Mar 14, 2023 at 01:31 PM
Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (left) meets coach Jonathan Gannon for the first time last month when Gannon was introduced as coach.
The Cardinals had nine offensive linemen scheduled to be free agents on Wednesday, not including the potential retirement of center Rodney Hudson.

They made sure one of them didn't hit the market, agreeing to a new two-year contract with right tackle and former Cardinals Man of the Year Kelvin Beachum. Beachum was the lone offensive player to start all 17 games last season.

The Cardinals also agreed to a new deal with kicker Matt Prater for two years and re-signed running back Corey Clementon a one-year contract.

The Cardinals reportedly will be signing former Eagles linebacker Kyzir White, who played for Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in Philadelphia. That can't be official anytime before 1 p.m. on Wednesday and the start of the new league year.

In 13 games last season, the 38-year-old Prater made 22 of 25 field goals -- including 5-of-6 from 50 yards and beyond -- and 17-of-18 extra points. Clement, an in-season signee, played in nine games, gaining 55 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and adding five catches for 54 yards.

On the offensive line, D.J. Humphries is returning to play left tackle. The Cardinals also have Josh Jones, the third-year man who played well at left tackle after Humphries got hurt last season. With Beachum coming back, Jones and Beachum figure to battle for right tackle. Jones could also be a candidate to replace Justin Pugh at left guard.

The offensive and defensive lines are priorities to rebuild, both coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort have said.

"A huge part of the offensive line is the makeup of the person," Ossenfort said. "Toughness, intellect, dependability – the ability to be on the field. Sure, talent comes into play. You need a level of talent to be there. But that position is so technique-based, that having the right guys that are coachable and can show improvements in the things we can improve, like strength and technique. Having the right type of people up there is extremely important."

The Cardinals lost defensive lineman Zach Allen, who is signing with the Broncos.

