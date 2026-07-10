Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Offensive Line

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Now up is offensive line.

THE ROOM: Isaiah Adams, Chase Bisontis, Hayden Conner, Ka'ena De Cambra, Hjalte Froholdt, Josh Fryar, Jon Gaines II, Demontrey Jacobs, Paris Johnson Jr., Christian Jones, Matt Pryor, Valentin Senn, Isaac Seumalo, Oli Udoh, Elijah Wilkinson, Jayden Williams

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Paris Johnson Jr., Issac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Elijah Wilkinson, Chase Bisontis

The list of who will ultimately get playing time for the Cardinals will inevitably be longer than the top 6, given injuries. But barring something unforeseen, it feels like the only starting spot that is unknown is right guard, where veteran Adams owns for now but where second-round pick Bisontis figures to push for playing time. Paris Johnson Jr. noted during minicamp it would be interesting to see Bisontis get regular playing time as a rookie, as Johnson got back in 2023. Seumalo was given a big free-agent deal to shore up left guard. The question is whether a couple vets like Pryor and/or Udoh can push for playing time after signing as free agents themselves.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Elijah Wilkinson

In his second go-round with the Cardinals, Wilkinson returns as an established starter who was in the lineup all last season at right tackle for the Falcons. The position has been up and down for the Cardinals of late; the combo of Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum for two years provided some solid play but also injuries. The hope would be to develop a young player (like Josh Fryar, below) to be a long-term answer, but in the meantime, Wilkinson is expected to be asked to shoulder the load.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Josh Fryar