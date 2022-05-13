Cardinals Seek Defensive Line Help By Signing Kingsley Keke

When the Cardinals released Jordan Phillips – and with Corey Peters remaining off the roster – defensive line seemed like a spot where the team might look to draft a body.

That didn't happen, so signing veteran defensive lineman Kingsley Keke to a one-year contract on Friday made sense to bolster the unit as the offseason progresses.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals placed tight end Alex Ellis on the Non-Football Injury list.

Keke, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2019, had been waived in January and claimed by the Texans. The Texans released him last week.

A one-time teammate of Kyler Murray at Texas A&M, Keke has 2½ sacks in 12 games for the Packers last season, playing against the Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football." He has 6½ sacks in 41 games in his three seasons.