Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Seek Defensive Line Help By Signing Kingsley Keke

Former Packer is a one-time fifth-round pick

May 13, 2022 at 01:00 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Keke (96) rushes during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Keke (96) rushes during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

When the Cardinals released Jordan Phillips – and with Corey Peters remaining off the roster – defensive line seemed like a spot where the team might look to draft a body.

That didn't happen, so signing veteran defensive lineman Kingsley Keke to a one-year contract on Friday made sense to bolster the unit as the offseason progresses.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals placed tight end Alex Ellis on the Non-Football Injury list.

Keke, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2019, had been waived in January and claimed by the Texans. The Texans released him last week.

A one-time teammate of Kyler Murray at Texas A&M, Keke has 2½ sacks in 12 games for the Packers last season, playing against the Cardinals on "Thursday Night Football." He has 6½ sacks in 41 games in his three seasons.

The Cardinals have 10 defensive linemen already on the roster, including tentative starters Zach Allen, J.J. Watt and Rashard Lawrence. Holdovers Michael Dogbe and Leki Fotu also could be in the rotation. At 6-foot-3 and 288 pounds, Keke would have an opportunity to find a spot.

Related Content

news

Charles Washington Returns To Cardinals

Special teamer/safety comes back on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Bring Back Antonio Hamilton At Cornerback

Team also awards OLB Ron'Dell Carter on waivers

news

Cardinals Sign Nigerian Offensive Lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

Worked in former Giants star Osi Umenyiora's program in Africa

news

A.J. Green Agrees To Return To Cardinals

Veteran wide receiver gets another one-year deal

news

Jonathan Ward Back In Running Back Mix After Signing Tender

Exclusive rights offer is for one year

news

Antoine Wesley Makes Cardinals' Receiver Room Deeper

Wide receiver signs exclusive rights tender

news

Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

Veteran provides depth behind Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals Sign Will Hernandez For Offensive Line

Veteran could slide into right guard role

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster

news

Colt McCoy Is Happy To Remain With Cardinals

Veteran quarterback to work more with Kyler Murray

news

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal

Advertising