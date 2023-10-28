Cardinals Send Elijah Wilkinson To Injured Reserve 

The Cardinals put starting left guard Elijah Wilkinsonon Injured Reserve on Saturday, creating a roster spot.

But not surprisingly, the spot was not filled by quarterback Kyler Murray, who remains on the PUP list for now. The Cardinals instead promoted wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the roster.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Damien Williams and defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad. It is the third and final time Williams and Stille are allowed to be elevated from the practice squad; going forward they will need to be promoted to the active roster to play on Sundays.

Wilkinson, who was replaced in the starting lineup with Trystan Colon, could return as early as the Nov. 26 game at home against the Rams.

Baccellia has been on the practice squad all season. Last year he played in eight games, making seven catches for 45 yards. The move likely is a nod to the ankle injury Greg Dortch suffered in practice on Friday. Dortch is listed as questionable for the game.

Stille will help with Kevin Strong out with a neck injury. The moves also show that defensive backs Antonio Hamilton and Jalen Thompson, both questionable, should be trending toward playing.

Murray, who had been listed as doubtful coming back from his knee injury, has until Nov. 8 to be activated to the 53-man roster.

NO FINE FOR HUMPHRIES