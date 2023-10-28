Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Send Elijah Wilkinson To Injured Reserve 

Baccellia put on active roster; Kyler Murray remains on PUP

Oct 28, 2023
Darren Urban

Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson has been placed on IR.

The Cardinals put starting left guard Elijah Wilkinsonon Injured Reserve on Saturday, creating a roster spot.

But not surprisingly, the spot was not filled by quarterback Kyler Murray, who remains on the PUP list for now. The Cardinals instead promoted wide receiver Andre Baccellia to the roster.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Damien Williams and defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad. It is the third and final time Williams and Stille are allowed to be elevated from the practice squad; going forward they will need to be promoted to the active roster to play on Sundays.

Wilkinson, who was replaced in the starting lineup with Trystan Colon, could return as early as the Nov. 26 game at home against the Rams.

Baccellia has been on the practice squad all season. Last year he played in eight games, making seven catches for 45 yards. The move likely is a nod to the ankle injury Greg Dortch suffered in practice on Friday. Dortch is listed as questionable for the game.

Stille will help with Kevin Strong out with a neck injury. The moves also show that defensive backs Antonio Hamilton and Jalen Thompson, both questionable, should be trending toward playing.

Murray, who had been listed as doubtful coming back from his knee injury, has until Nov. 8 to be activated to the 53-man roster.

NO FINE FOR HUMPHRIES

Left tackle D.J. Humphrieswas not fined for his ejection in Seattle for contact with an official, and usually, that indicates the league office determined the penalty -- or the ejection in this case -- was not the correct call. The one Cardinal fined from the Seahawks game was rookie tight end Elijah Higgins, who was fined $4,167 for unnecessary roughness for a face mask while blocking on a third-quarter Greg Dortch kickoff return.

