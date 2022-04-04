Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

With the re-signings of Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams last month, the Cardinals settled the top of the tight end depth chart.

But with the Cardinals having all four of their tight ends hitting the end of their contracts after 2021 – Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris remain free agents – the team still needed bodies. They got one Monday when they signed former Charger Stephen Anderson to a one-year contract.

Anderson had 16 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in all 17 games for Los Angeles last season, his third with the Chargers. Before that, he spent a year on the Patriots' practice squad and two seasons before that with the Texans.

He has 60 catches for 706 yards and three scores since coming into the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie with Houston.

Anderson is the fourth tight end on the roster (the Cardinals also have Deon Yelder.) But depending on Williams' recovery from his torn ACL, Anderson could figure into a bigger role, especially early in the season.