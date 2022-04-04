Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

Veteran provides depth behind Ertz, Williams

Apr 04, 2022 at 01:04 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Tight end Stephen Anderson runs upfield after a catch last season while playing for the Chargers.
Gregory Trott/AP
With the re-signings of Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams last month, the Cardinals settled the top of the tight end depth chart.

But with the Cardinals having all four of their tight ends hitting the end of their contracts after 2021 – Darrell Daniels and Demetrius Harris remain free agents – the team still needed bodies. They got one Monday when they signed former Charger Stephen Anderson to a one-year contract.

Anderson had 16 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown in all 17 games for Los Angeles last season, his third with the Chargers. Before that, he spent a year on the Patriots' practice squad and two seasons before that with the Texans.

He has 60 catches for 706 yards and three scores since coming into the league in 2016 as an undrafted rookie with Houston.

Anderson is the fourth tight end on the roster (the Cardinals also have Deon Yelder.) But depending on Williams' recovery from his torn ACL, Anderson could figure into a bigger role, especially early in the season.

The Cardinals are scheduled to begin their voluntary strength and conditioning program on April 19.

