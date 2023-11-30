Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Trey McBride About To Catch Franchise Mark

Second-year tight end should notch receptions record for position

Nov 30, 2023 at 09:58 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Much was made about Trey McBride's recent 100-yard game, and how it was the Cardinals' first such game for a tight end since Rob Awalt did it last in 1989. Looking back on Awalt's 1989 season -- his last with the Cardinals before departing to the Cowboys -- what is fascinating is that his 105-yard day against Dallas that season was almost 30 percent of his receiving yards that whole year. Awalt only had 360 yards total in 1989, on 33 catches. He had 26 or fewer yards in 13 of 16 games.

All this is to underscore that the Cardinals simply have never truly highlighted the tight end since moving to Arizona. And why McBride's season -- especially since Zach Ertz went down with a quad injury -- and current groin issue means so much.

With five games left, McBride has 48 receptions for 521 yards. With nine more catches, he would break the franchise record for receptions in a season for a tight end. Those 521 yards is already the 14th best tight end season in franchise history, and he has a good chance to surpass Ertz's 574 yards in 2021 (in only 11 games) as the most tight end yards in a season since moving to Arizona in 1988.

(Had Ertz not torn his ACL last season, he'd almost certainly own the receptions and yards marks himself already.)

McBride would have to do serious work one season to set the franchise mark for yards -- Hall of Famer Jackie Smith had 1,205 in 1967 on only 56 receptions, an astounding 21.5-yard per catch average -- but he has a chance to be an important cog in the passing offense as this staff gets settled. That's what you want from a second-round pick, and he has shown his abilities.

Ertz remains on IR and as the weeks slide by, we will have to see if he gets back on the field this season. (UPDATE: He won't, since he was released an hour after this was posted.)

The Cardinals need McBride out there, especially Sunday in Pittsburgh. That McBride was out watching practice on Wednesday rather than inside rehabbing could be a good sign.

2023_LAR_1126ce_3970
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Kei'Trel Clark Doesn't Flip Out After Benching

Rookie cornerback has returned to lineup 'a better player'
news

Anquan Boldin Among 25 Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Dwight Freeney also among those reaching this Canton stage
news

Stranded, Jesse Luketa Relies On The Kindness Of Cardinals Fans To Get To Sunday's Game

Linebacker was lucky to run into family headed to State Farm Stadium
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 12

The Cardinals go with all rookies with their four cornerbacks against Rams
news

Finding Something To Say, And Rams Aftermath

news

The Fourth Down Decision(s), And Friday Before The Rams

news

Matt Prater Bombs Keep Coming From 50-Plus

Kicker easily building on NFL record for long field goals
news

The Kyler-To-Hollywood Connection Stifled For Now

Wideout has three catches in two games since QB's return
news

Budda Baker Is Again Cardinals' Nominee For Sportsmanship Award

Rooney award will be presented at NFL Honors before Super Bowl
news

Gannon: Marco Wilson 'Battles In There'

Cornerback has struggled as Cardinals continue to work on secondary
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 11

Greg Dortch exceeds season offensive total; Marco Wilson time shrinks again
Advertising