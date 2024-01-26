Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Defense

7. Joey Blount Picks Off Jalen Hurts On Final Play in Philadelphia

The situation: With only a few seconds remaining in the game, the Cardinals were one stop away from beating the Eagles.

The play: Jalen Hurts needed more than just his arm strength to try and get to the end zone -- he needed a prayer too. On the Hail Mary, Hurts chucked the football in the air from the Eagles logo at midfield. The ball sailed right into the arms of safety Joey Blount, who was essentially imitating a baseball outfielder.