Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Special Teams

In his sixth season as the Cardinals special teams coordinator, Jeff Rodgers called a handful of gutsy and critical playcalls that weren't just creative. They were successful, they were must-see, and they are on the Cardinals Top 10 special teams plays of the year. Missed offensive and defensive plays of the year? We have you covered.
1. Fake field goal, Trey McBride touchdown vs Seahawks
The situation: With over 10 minutes to play in the season finale, the Cardinals were tied with the Seahawks at 13.
The play: On fourth-and-3, kicker Matt Prater and punter/holder Blake Gillikin trotted out for what appeared to be a field goal. What the Seahawks didn't realize was quarterback Kyler Murray didn't leave the field. Prater and Gillikin quickly lined up as wide receivers, allowing Murray to take the snap and throw a touchdown to tight end Trey McBride in the back of the end zone.
The aftermath: The Cardinals could not hold onto the lead, but the trick play became one of the more iconic moments of the season, finishing second for play of the year in the Cardinals awards.
2. Matt Prater 62-yard field goal vs Cowboys
The situation: With the ball at the Cowboys 44-yard line, the Cardinals had an eight-point lead over the Cowboys with time for only one play in the first half.
The play: From the Cardinals logo at State Farm Stadium, Prater kicked a 62-yard low line drive field goal to make it a two-score game heading into halftime. The laces were facing towards Prater and the 17-year veteran still booted it through.
The aftermath: The momentum carried through the second half as the Cardinals picked up their first win of the season.
3. Greg Dortch 49-yard punt return vs Falcons
The situation: Backed up in their own end zone late in the third quarter, the Falcons punted the ball to Greg Dortch.
The play: Hauling in the punt around his own 30 and after gaining 15 yards untouched, Dortch bounced off a defender and cut towards the opposite side of the field. He broke three more tackles before being taken down to cap off a 49-yard punt return.
The aftermath: At that moment, the Cardinals were down by two, but the electricity in State Farm Stadium, stemming from Dortch's return pushed the Cardinals to victory.
4. Matt Prater's game-winning field goal vs Falcons
The situation: After Trey McBride made a diving reception to get the Cardinals in field-goal range, the Cardinals had the opportunity to win the game with two seconds on the clock.
The play: Matt Prater's 23-yard chip shot was good, and the Cardinals walked it off in Murray's 2023 season debut.
The aftermath: The Cardinals won 25-23 to pick up the Week 10 win.
5. Blake Gillikin fake punt vs Rams
The situation: On fourth-and-7 and down by two scores, the Cardinals looked like they were planning on punting the ball back to the Rams.
The play: In the first drive of the second half, punter Blake Gillikin took the snap and instead of punting, he took a few steps to the right and bolted for the first down near the Rams sideline for a 10-yard gain
The aftermath: Tight end Geoff Swaim's block allowed Gillikin to break free for the first down. Gillikin also unveiled a sweet first-down celebration.
6. Onside kick recovery vs Ravens
The situation: Down by 10 with 1:14 to go in the fourth, the kickoff unit went for the onside kick.
The play: Prater and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers executed the onside kick to perfection. The ball bounced off of the Ravens' Nelson Agholor and rookie Owen Pappoe leaped up to recover the kick.
The aftermath: While the Cardinals did acore again they couldn't then recover a second onside kick in the loss. The play was the NFL's first successful onside kick in 2023. (There was only one other.)
7. Joey Blount forced fumble, Bobby Price recovery on punt at Rams
The situation: Tied at 3 on the road in Los Angeles, the offense struggled to get into a rhythm.
The play: Gillikin's punt was returned by the Rams but after the gunner Bobby Price tracked the return man down, fellow gunner Joey Blount punched the ball free. Price would end up jumping onto the football to bring the offense back onto the field.
The aftermath: The fumble recovery put the Cardinals in excellent field position.
8. Blake Gillikin 46-yard punt, saved by Joey Blount and downed by Zach Pascal vs Seahawks
The situation: After an offensive drive stalled, the punt team took to the field in the season finale.
The play: Gillikin punted the football 46 yards, and with his heels near the goal-line, Joey Blount tapped it towards Zach Pascal at the 2.
The aftermath: The field positioning set up the Cardinals defense to create pressure, causing a Seahawks four-and-out.
9. Greg Dortch 40-yard kick return at Bears
The situation: The Bears began the second half with the kickoff to Dortch.
The play: Dortch continued his habit of breaking tackles, finding a hole for the 40-yard kickoff return.
The aftermath: This was one of Dortch's big-time plays against the Bears. Later on he scored a touchdown while metaphorically breaking a defender's ankles on his way to the end zone.
10. Joey Blount forces another fumble on a punt return vs Seahawks
The situation: Late into the first quarter, Blake Gillikin was set to punt.
The play: After an excellent kick by Gillikin, D.J. Dallas, the Seahawks returner coughed up the football courtesy of Blount. Dennis Gardeck recovered the football.
The aftermath: This was the second week in a row that Blount caused a fumble on a punt return.