Cardinals Trade Joshua Dobbs To Vikings

The Cardinals were in Minnesota practicing against the Vikings when they made the deal to acquire quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Browns.

A few months later -- the week they are playing the Browns -- the Cardinals are sending Dobbs to the Vikings themselves, with Kyler Murray on the verge of returning and Minnesota in a bad way at the position after starting QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles this weekend.

The deal includes the Cardinals sending a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick to the Vikings in return for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The trade is pending a Dobbs' physical. (The seventh-round pick is one that originally came from Atlanta.)

Coach Jonathan Gannon, who doesn't usually speak on Tuesdays, showed up at the outset of Tuesday's regularly scheduled coordinators press conference to talk about the deal.

"Just wanted to thank Josh for his contributions," Gannon said. "He came in, battled. He's an ultimate pro for what he did for us and our team. I can't thank him enough. Josh is excited for the opportunity to go yo Minnesota and play."

The Cardinals had traded a fifth-round pick in exchange for Dobbs and a Browns' seventh-round pick back in August.

Dobbs, who started the first eight games of the season for the Cardinals after his arrival, was benched this week in favor of either Murray or rookie Clayton Tune starting Sunday in Cleveland. Gannon said the Cardinals will be bringing in another quarterback -- Jeff Driskel had been on the practice squad until recently -- because as of now, Tune is the only QB on the 53-man roster.

Murray remains on the PUP list. It would seem unlikely the Cardinals would want him to be activated just for a backup role, which would be necessary if no other QB was signed.

Gannon said Monday he did not know whether Murray or Tune would start Sunday.

Dobbs started well for the Cardinals over his first four games but had fallen off in the last four games. In his brief eight-game Cardinals career, Dobbs completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions and a passer rating of 81.2. He also was the team's second-leading rusher, gaining 258 yards and three touchdowns on 47 carries, a 5.5-yard average.

Gannon had said Sunday Dobbs would continue to start. Monday, he said he was sitting Dobbs in favor of either Murray or Tune.

"It's my job to continue playing good football," Dobbs said after Sunday's game.

Now that will be for the Vikings.

