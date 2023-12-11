Cardinals Would Get Big Boost If Michael Wilson Returns

Michael Wilson was back on the practice field for the Cardinals' "bonus" practice coming out of the bye week, as promised earlier in the morning by coach Jonathan Gannon.

"He should be out there in some capacity," Gannon said.

It's always interesting to watch a team return from a bye in terms of what it might bring health-wise; for the Cardinals, many of their banged-up players from before were giving it a go (aside from wideout Hollywood Brown, who has the heel issue, and Emari Demercado, who has a neck injury after a penalized hit from Steelers LB Elandon Roberts. Roberts was fined $21,855 for the infraction.)

If Wilson is able to play this week, it'll be against the team against whom he had his best game earlier this season -- 7 catches, 76 yards, 2 touchdowns. More importantly, it'll get him back on the field after shoulder problems have sidelined him for four of the past five games. The third-round pick was a find for the Cardinals, emerging as a starter as a rookie and one that earned the job. He can catch. He can block in the run game. He is the kind of character guy Monti Ossenfort wants in the locker room.

He has 28 catches for 435 yards in nine games, and his 15.5-per catch average easily leads the Cardinals.

But Wilson was also frequently injured in college, which naturally provides pause during this sequence of missed games. It may not be completely fair, yet Wilson understands his past will be part of the equation when looking at his situation, at least until he stacks a few NFL seasons without a ton of setbacks.