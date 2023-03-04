Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

The expectation -- from everyone including the player himself -- was that Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was going to put on a show at the NFL Scouting combine workout.

On Saturday, he did. Did he ever. And that will end up helping the Cardinals, even though they aren't looking for a first-round QB.

Richardson's dazzling day will likely push him into being a top-10 pick, and maybe even top 5 or, dare I say it, top 3. The Cardinals, sitting at 3 and considering trades, are open for business and the more desired QBs at the top of the draft, the better. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were already there. Maybe Richardson now is too.

The man is 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, and he set a Combine record for QBs with a 40.5 vertical jump and a 10-9 broad jump. He blazed to a 4.44 40-yard dash. His huge arm is a known commodity. What's also known is Richardson's inconsistent season at Florida -- some pretty good, some pretty bad -- that has kept him from being mentioned with Young and Stroud in the first place.