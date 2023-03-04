Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

Mar 04, 2023 at 02:43 PM
The expectation -- from everyone including the player himself -- was that Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was going to put on a show at the NFL Scouting combine workout.

On Saturday, he did. Did he ever. And that will end up helping the Cardinals, even though they aren't looking for a first-round QB.

Richardson's dazzling day will likely push him into being a top-10 pick, and maybe even top 5 or, dare I say it, top 3. The Cardinals, sitting at 3 and considering trades, are open for business and the more desired QBs at the top of the draft, the better. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were already there. Maybe Richardson now is too.

The man is 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, and he set a Combine record for QBs with a 40.5 vertical jump and a 10-9 broad jump. He blazed to a 4.44 40-yard dash. His huge arm is a known commodity. What's also known is Richardson's inconsistent season at Florida -- some pretty good, some pretty bad -- that has kept him from being mentioned with Young and Stroud in the first place.

That's not the Cardinals' problem, however. They just benefit if there is a team that wants to come up to get Richardson. If not, no worries. Richardson still has almost two months to go through the draft process. Maybe he secures a higher spot. Maybe not. But the Cardinals are going to be paying attention to the possibilities.

