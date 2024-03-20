Folktales: Ahead of Her Time

"I recall a column from I think a newspaper in Indiana, which predicted the Cardinals would be sold fairly quickly, because 'the NFL has no place for a woman,'" said Joe Ziemba, an award-winning author who has written multiple books about the Chicago Cardinals. "That's what she was up against. She was an elegant woman, a bit shy, loved to dress well. She loved to wear her minks to the league meetings but did not back away from anyone."

It was her style as an owner that really stood out to those within the league. She was heavily involved with the day-to-day operation of the team, attended practices, all while filling every need that the team had following World War II.

Under her leadership, the team didn't fall apart following Charles' passing. Instead, she helped orchestrate a championship organization, on and off the field.

The Cardinals beat the Eagles, 7-0, just months after Violet took over the team. The Cardinals returned to the title game a year later as well.

"She jumped in and really became a very visible part of the management of the team and of course, took her place at the table with the owners for the National Football League," Ziemba said. "She was very active in making sure the players were ready and that they had what they needed. At the time, the Cardinals were probably the best traveled team."

With March being Women's History Month, Violet Bidwill's impact over her 15-year tenure remains a part of the 2024 Cardinals. Last year, when Arizona hosted Super Bowl 57, the Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrated Violet's leadership by gifting the Bidwill family with a painting of their one-of-a-kind grandmother.

The NFL started out as a family business. For the Bidwills, centered around their familial heritage, it remains that.