The second season of Folktales continues this week, with "Feely Beats The Broncos" premiering on the Arizona Cardinals YouTube channel Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The gloves told the story.
Gloves on a wide receiver or cornerback? Sure. Gloves on a quarterback? Kurt Warner made that acceptable. But gloves on a kicker? It was impossible for that not to raise an eyebrow or two, but Jay Feely didn't care.
Feely would make tackles, and he certainly didn't want a fingernail getting ripped off. Or if there was a fake, it would give him a better grip on the ball. Or if he had a chance to recover a loose ball on an onside kick attempt.
"But I also liked the look of it," Feely admitted. "I can't lie. I thought I looked cool. I wanted to wear the gloves."
Feely also wanted to be considered an athlete, and in 2010, with the Cardinals reeling offensively in their first season after Kurt Warner's retirement and the trade of Anquan Boldin, the team needed that. They certainly did on Dec. 12, when the Denver Broncos visited Arizona and rookie third-stringer John Skelton was about to make his first start at quarterback.
The final score that day would balloon to a 43-13 Cardinals romp, and the box score would include other heroes. But the game belonged to Feely, who ended up outscoring the Broncos all by himself in a performance so memorable CBS posted a score chyron that gave Feely all the credit.
There were four extra points, five field goals – including a career-best-at-the-time 55-yarder – along with a fake field goal that turned into Feely's lone NFL touchdown and a memorable half-leap into the stands. He scored 22 points before the Broncos could even score six.
"Jay Feely is having the game of his life," CBS announcer Bill Macatee said on the telecast after his TD and 55-yard bomb.
His touchdown broke a streak of nine-plus quarters without one for the Cardinals. And his performance helped provide a little joy in a season gone sour following back-to-back NFC West titles.
"Sometimes kickers, they kick extremely well but you wouldn't want them outside the box of kicking," said Kevin Spencer, the Cardinals special teams coach at the time. "Jay brings this psychological side of it, like there isn't anything that he doesn't think he can't do
"You don't want some milquetoast kind of guy when the game is on the line. I'd rather live with Jay, his gloves and some of his flair. I don't care if he's going to help you win a game."
Feely had a partially torn groin muscle and he wasn't even practicing at that stage of the season. But he was going to be needed because the Cardinals weren't sure what the offense was going to be able to accomplish.
Starting quarterback Derek Anderson was injured, as was backup Max Hall. That left Skelton, the fifth-round pick out of Fordham who was the definition of raw, for a team that already was having problems scoring.
"I do remember that being a storyline and being a little embarrassed on offense that that was a storyline," running back LaRod Stephens-Howling said. "But that's what we had to do that year."
That, along with an aggressive Broncos field-goal block team, lined up well for Feely's memorable game.
Feely was in his first year with the Cardinals and his 10th in the NFL, a veteran who had proven himself time and again but also one with a reputation.
"When Jay came in 2010 I had a bunch of coaches call me and they said, 'God bless it, why are you taking this guy? You don't want this guy,' " Spencer said. "What kicker wears gloves? And they said he's a huge ego guy and you have this preconceived notion about how I have a handful to deal with.
"He's got the ego as big as the Mississippi River, but he's a player, he's a competitor. … You want him to be your guy."
All Feely wanted was to be part of the team. The special teams group can get isolated from the rest of the roster. The Cardinals had three veterans – along with long snapper Mike Leach and punter Ben Graham – and one kicker who believed he was more than just that.
"As a kicker you're always trying to prove you're actually an athlete," Feely said.
Said wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, "Jay took a lot of pride in being one of the few kickers I can honestly say that was like a normal guy."