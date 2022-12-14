Feely Beats The Broncos

By the time the game was over, Feely didn't have all the points, not even close. But even that played out oddly.

Hightower, who had only 13 yards rushing at halftime, finished with 148, with 100 of that total and two touchdown runs coming in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Daryl Washington should've returned an interception 40 yards for a TD with 2:42 left, except he went all Leon Lett before he got to the end zone and let Broncos running back Lance Ball knock the ball away from him before he crossed the goal line – only to have Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett immediately grab the ball on one bounce for the touchdown, saving Washington from complete infamy.

"I'm just glad we won," Skelton said. "The way it ended was just magical."

The game also featured Fitzgerald breaking Anquan Boldin's franchise record for receptions, itself a weird turn of events. Fitzgerald's first catch, which was the record-breaker, was fumbled away – only to have the play ruled incomplete on replay. Fitzgerald caught an 11-yard pass soon after for the real record-breaker.

"That was Jay's day," Fitzgerald said. "That was a day he did his thing."

Senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton mentioned to Feely on the sideline that Feely was two points shy of Rob Bironas' NFL record for kickers in a game. After the Dockett score, Feely half-jokingly suggested to Leach and Graham they should call another fake and give Feely a chance to run in a two-point conversion.

"Leach was like, 'I'm not doing it,' " Feely said with a smile.

Afterward, Feely grabbed his son Jace from the stands and took him into the locker room, to help celebrate his big day.

"We're not a fan of three points, right?" said long-time safety Adrian Wilson. "To have that moment at home, I'm pretty sure it was a great moment for him. But on defense, we didn't like that very much. Three points aren't good for the defense."

Wilson smiled as he said it. Feely may not have been the hero the Cardinals wanted, but he was the one they needed at the time.

"I was glad I was able to do my part in that game," Feely said. "Even on each of those plays, whether it was a field goal or the fake, I needed everybody else to do their jobs as well for me to be able to do my job.