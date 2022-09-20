Folktales: The Hyphen Wins A House

The Johnsons got to watch warmups on the field before the game. Dave enjoyed seeing Larry Fitzgerald, who had been a ballboy for his hometown Vikings and whose father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., wrote newspaper columns Johnson had read often.

The ultimate prize was unlikely, but the contest did get them free tickets. They settled into their seats in the south end zone, and Stephens-Howling made his way to the goal line right in front of them.

Stephens-Howling had no idea of what was on the line. He knew nothing about any potential house, and certainly not the Johnsons. That was probably for the best. If he was nervous as crap anyway, no reason to add such pressure into the equation.

The Hyphen never thought twice about bringing it out. He followed Wright right up the middle, hit the seam, and suddenly there was a lot of daylight. He veered to the left. Janikowski had a chance to get him, but Stephens-Howling wasn't about to let the kicker take him out.

There was one last Raider who might've made the tackle, but that's when safety Rashad Johnson swooped in to clear the way after making a mistake earlier on the return.

"LaRod made the cut and thank God my guy didn't come in to make the play," Johnson said in 2010. "When he did squirt through, I just started sprinting to get back ahead. I noticed the kicker was there but I knew he'd beat the kicker racing to the sideline so I ran past (LaRod) to make a block and let everyone forget I miss that block earlier."

Stephens-Howling crossed the goal line. The introvert then broke out what then became his signature celebration, coming to a two-footed jump stop, puffing out his chest in a Superman-opens-his-shirt look, and letting out a primal scream – one that couldn't be heard with the din of the crowd.

"I don't think I had any control over the moment," Stephens-Howling said.

Offensive lineman Jeremy Bridges knocked the ball away when he barreled into Stephens-Howling during the celebration. Safety Adrian Wilson fetched the ball and handed it back, a gesture Stephens-Howling still remembers fondly more that 10 years later.