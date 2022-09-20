Folktales: The Hyphen Wins A House

The second season of Folktales begins this week, with "The Hyphen Wins A House" premiering on the Arizona Cardinals YouTube channel Wednesday at 7 p.m.
LaRod Stephens-Howling was the quiet one, always, and particularly as he trotted out to take the opening kickoff for the 2010 home opener, a direct contrast to the frenzied fans dotted around then-University of Phoenix Stadium.
The time leading up to the game – any game – was tough for Stephens-Howling, the Cardinals' seventh-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh the year before. Every time, without fail, "I'm nervous as crap."
"Can't even feel my fingers until I touched a ball for the first time," he said.
The Raiders were the opponent in the Cardinals' third game of the year – they had won in St. Louis but lost in Atlanta – and the reigning NFC West champions were a much different looking team from the year before, without Kurt Warner, Anquan Boldin, Karlos Dansby and Antrel Rolle.
Sebastian Janikowski kicked off for Oakland, and the ball settled into Stephens-Howling's hands, two yards deep in the end zone.
The man they called The Hyphen brought it out, with fellow running back Jason Wright as his lead blocker. The Raiders flew down the field trying to take him out.
"I just remember the hole opening up," Stephens-Howling said.
The play became one of the most memorable of Stephens-Howling's career, not just for the result, but for what it meant to a couple who had just moved to Arizona.
Home may be where the heart is, but this time, The Hyphen was where the house was.