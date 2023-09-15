Folktales: Common Threads

As the seasons have passed, the look has evolved.

In 1922, stripes were featured on the sides of the sweaters.

Numbers were added to the front of the jersey in 1931.

1960 was the first season the Cardinal bird logo was painted on the side of the helmet.

In 1994 the Arizona state flag was printed on the sleeves.

2005 was when the Cardinals upgraded to a higher quality jersey that featured side panels and weren't monochromatic.

Over the years, some Cardinals fans wanted to see the 2005 uniform design updated. Bidwill said he heard it all.

Still, the team took its time as the process to change and create a new jersey spans over a number of years.

It was important to Bidwill and the Cardinals to unveil an on-field look that doesn't only represent the present but also recognizes the past.

"We give a nod to tradition, this striping pattern (on the pants) is one that the team has worn off and on for years and I think it's a nice nod," Bidwill said. "It was important to me that we honor the history of the team and some of the tradition, but also evolve this uniform into something that's going to be embraced by our fans, by our players, and by everyone."

Nike and the NFL weren't the only ones that were a part of the process of identifying what the final product would be. Bidwill sought feedback from their very own.

"I relied on senior leadership here and we involved Kyler Murray in it early on and wanted Kyler's input," Bidwill said. "I know that he was all for a clean look. The red-on-red was something that not only Kyler loved, but my father loved. My father loved when we wore red-on-red, dating back all the way to Sun Devil Stadium."

The all-white road uniforms have received a lot of love on social media with Bidwill adding that the combination is also "so clean and so crisp."

Fans have had the opportunity to see the Cardinals don their home uniforms throughout the preseason, but Bidwill is excited to see those red-on-red uniforms run out of the State Farm Stadium tunnel for the regular season.