Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Presented by

Folktales: Common Threads

The Cardinals have had their look evolve over their 100-plus seasons

Sep 14, 2023 at 07:09 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Folktales 2023 Common Threads

When the Cardinals host the Giants this Sunday at State Farm Stadium, there will be a lot of red on the field.

Cardinal red, to be specific.

"We weren't going to be anything other than Cardinal red, and that's what Chris O'Brien said when he bought the used jerseys from the University of Chicago Maroons," Michael Bidwill said. "This isn't maroon. This isn't burgundy. This isn't red. This is cardinal red, and we'll call ourselves the Cardinals from here forward."

Bidwill, the Cardinals team owner, said it's a pretty unique story that encapsulates the origin of the clubs name and colors.

What uniforms looked like back then, more than 100 years ago, colors were near the only parallel.

"In the very beginning, you'd see people playing football dressed like we are, with just shirts, no protection, no helmets," said Joe Ziemba, an award-winning author who wrote multiple books about the Chicago Cardinals.

Sometimes, Ziemba said, a player might use some cardboard to use as head protection. And even as uniforms developed, they were made of heavier material, in large part to withstand the rigors of a schedule as the lone outfit for each player. Replacements were rare.

What is for certain is that the Cardinals brand is iconic, being the NFL's oldest franchise, even after going through multiple iterations over the years.

As the seasons have passed, the look has evolved.

  • In 1922, stripes were featured on the sides of the sweaters.
  • Numbers were added to the front of the jersey in 1931.
  • 1960 was the first season the Cardinal bird logo was painted on the side of the helmet.
  • In 1994 the Arizona state flag was printed on the sleeves.
  • 2005 was when the Cardinals upgraded to a higher quality jersey that featured side panels and weren't monochromatic.

Over the years, some Cardinals fans wanted to see the 2005 uniform design updated. Bidwill said he heard it all.

Still, the team took its time as the process to change and create a new jersey spans over a number of years.

It was important to Bidwill and the Cardinals to unveil an on-field look that doesn't only represent the present but also recognizes the past.

"We give a nod to tradition, this striping pattern (on the pants) is one that the team has worn off and on for years and I think it's a nice nod," Bidwill said. "It was important to me that we honor the history of the team and some of the tradition, but also evolve this uniform into something that's going to be embraced by our fans, by our players, and by everyone."

Nike and the NFL weren't the only ones that were a part of the process of identifying what the final product would be. Bidwill sought feedback from their very own.

"I relied on senior leadership here and we involved Kyler Murray in it early on and wanted Kyler's input," Bidwill said. "I know that he was all for a clean look. The red-on-red was something that not only Kyler loved, but my father loved. My father loved when we wore red-on-red, dating back all the way to Sun Devil Stadium."

The all-white road uniforms have received a lot of love on social media with Bidwill adding that the combination is also "so clean and so crisp."

Fans have had the opportunity to see the Cardinals don their home uniforms throughout the preseason, but Bidwill is excited to see those red-on-red uniforms run out of the State Farm Stadium tunnel for the regular season.

"I'm excited for our fans to see this and our players to play in it. I think this next generation of this uniform is going to be one that's filled with excitement, and I can't wait to have JG (coach Jonathan Gannon) get this team on the field in this new uniform, and really get this thing rolling."

Folktales: The Evolution Of The Cardinals Uniform

Images of the Cardinals' jersey transformation through the years

The Morgan Athletic Club, the original version of the Cardinals
1 / 28

The Morgan Athletic Club, the original version of the Cardinals

Ernie Nevers in 1930
2 / 28

Ernie Nevers in 1930

The Chicago Cardinals in 1939
3 / 28

The Chicago Cardinals in 1939

Charley Trippi in 1947
4 / 28

Charley Trippi in 1947

Arthur White in 1960
5 / 28

Arthur White in 1960

Charley Johnson in 1963
6 / 28

Charley Johnson in 1963

Jackie Smith in 1972
7 / 28

Jackie Smith in 1972

Terry Metcalf in 1975
8 / 28

Terry Metcalf in 1975

Uniform over years
9 / 28
Dan Dierdorf in 1983
10 / 28

Dan Dierdorf in 1983

E.J. Junior in 1987
11 / 28

E.J. Junior in 1987

Cedric Mack in 1989
12 / 28

Cedric Mack in 1989

Eric Swann in 1993
13 / 28

Eric Swann in 1993

Jake Plummer in 1997
14 / 28

Jake Plummer in 1997

Pat Tillman in 1998
15 / 28

Pat Tillman in 1998

Raynoch Thompson and Thomas Jones in 2000
16 / 28

Raynoch Thompson and Thomas Jones in 2000

Kwamie Lassiter in 2002
17 / 28

Kwamie Lassiter in 2002

Larry Fitzgerald in 2004
18 / 28

Larry Fitzgerald in 2004

Unveiling of the new uniforms in 2005
19 / 28

Unveiling of the new uniforms in 2005

Matt Leinart in 2007
20 / 28

Matt Leinart in 2007

The alternate black jerseys debuted in 2010
21 / 28

The alternate black jerseys debuted in 2010

Tyrann Mathieu with the Cardinals gloves in 2013
22 / 28

Tyrann Mathieu with the Cardinals gloves in 2013

CB Patrick Peterson in the 2015 red jerseys
23 / 28

CB Patrick Peterson in the 2015 red jerseys

Frostee Rucker in the 2015 white jerseys
24 / 28

Frostee Rucker in the 2015 white jerseys

Tony Jefferson in the 2015 black jerseys
25 / 28

Tony Jefferson in the 2015 black jerseys

QB Kyler Murray with the color rush jerseys in 2019.
26 / 28

QB Kyler Murray with the color rush jerseys in 2019.

PETER VANDER STOEP/PETER VANDER STOEP
LB Zaven Collins models the black helmets in 2022.
27 / 28

LB Zaven Collins models the black helmets in 2022.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray, Zaven Collins and James Conner model the new uniforms in 2023.
28 / 28

Kyler Murray, Zaven Collins and James Conner model the new uniforms in 2023.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Folktales: Feely Beats The Broncos

In a year when the Cardinals offense struggled, kicker had game of his life
news

Folktales: Lassiter's Legacy

Safety has game of his life with four interceptions in playoff-clinching 1998 win
news

Folktales: One Time In Mexico

Griffith provided iconic moment as Cardinals ushered in era of NFL international play
news

Folktales: Miracle In The Desert

Nate Poole becomes unlikely hero in 2003 finale that impacted the playoffs, the draft, and Larry Fitzgerald
news

Folktales: The Stanton Shuffle

In one of the Cardinals' biggest wins in Seattle, a backup QB went viral
news

Folktales: The Hyphen Wins A House

The quiet running back goes 102 yards for a touchdown and an unbelievable prize
news

Folktales: Legendary Locker

The story behind saving a piece of Pat Tillman's legacy
news

Folktales: Snow Day To Tampa Bay

How rough loss in brutal New England, and days that followed, shaped a Super Bowl run
news

Folktales: Nine More

Safety Rashad Johnson makes big sacrifice in effort to make tackle for Cardinals
news

Folktales: Thanks, Coach

Cardinals' hard loss on 'Monday Night Football' was memorable, but not as much as Dennis Green after the game
news

Folktales: Money Mike's Redemption

In a playoff game of 1,000 yards and two future Hall of Fame QBs, the smallest guy on the field makes the biggest play
Advertising