No Longer In Louisiana: Kaleb Proctor Learning Life As Professional

With only a few days under his belt as a professional, Kaleb Proctor has not had many "welcome to the NFL" moments.

Those will come as practices ramp up and the defensive lineman put on pads.

But it didn't take long to realize he is no longer in Hammond, Louisiana.

"Man, I get lost in the building sometimes and that's something I've never had to worry about," Proctor said. "You got refrigerators with any type of drink you could think of. It's definitely a blessing."

Proctor played at Southeastern Louisiana University, an FCS school out of the Southland Conference with few perks for football players. Despite having offers to transfer to the FBS level, he finished his career with the Lions. During his senior season, the defensive lineman was named the Southland Player of the Year after he was the team leader with 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

When the Cardinals selected Proctor in the fourth round, he became the first FCS player to be drafted in 2026. It had also been a decade since the last player from Southeastern Louisiana was drafted. In 2016, defensive back Harlan Miller was taken in the sixth round, also by the Cardinals.