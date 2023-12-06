Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

James Conner Earns More Accolades After Steamrolling Steelers

Cardinals running back earns FedEx Ground Player of the Week, voted on by fans

Dec 06, 2023 at 01:31 PM
James Conner was probably just happy to win in Pittsburgh on Sunday, given that it was his former team, his longtime home dating back to college, and that the Cardinals wanted to go into the bye on a good note. You know he had to love being a crucial part of the win, gaining 105 yards rushing on 25 carries -- tying the second-most carries in his career -- and scoring two touchdowns.

But people noticed too. NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" gave Conner a game ball for his efforts, and then named him the week's "Angry Runs" winner for shoving Patrick Peterson off his feet during a carry.

Then came the news Wednesday that Conner won the FedEx "Ground Player of the Week" award for the NFL, impressive since it comes through a nationwide vote and often, the Cardinals are squeezed in such a scenario. But Conner beat out Derrick Henry (102 yards, 2 TDs) of the Titans and Chuba Hubbard (104, 2) of the Panthers.

It's the third time Conner has won the award in his career, but the first since 2018 and the first, obviously, since he became a Cardinal.

In honor of the award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation to a HBCU, which will be applied toward need-based scholarships.

Meanwhile, Conner -- like his teammates -- has the week off before the Cardinals get ready to play the final four games of the season.

2023_PIT_1203ce_3869
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

