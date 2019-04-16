Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Karlos Dansby To Announce Cardinals' Second-Round Pick

Apr 16, 2019 at 03:30 PM
Larry Centers is going to get some company in Nashville. Karlos Dansby is coming too.

Centers, the former Cardinals fullback, is going to the draft to announce the team's third-round pick on Friday that week. Turns out, the Cards' former linebacker Dansby is going to be on hand to announce the Cardinals' second-round pick. It's fitting, since the Cardinals have the first pick of the second round and the last time that happened, Dansby was the choice at 33rd overall

Everyone remembers Los, who did not one, not two, but three stints with the Cardinals -- from 2004-2009, 2013 and 2017. He is one of only five members of the 40-20 club (40 sacks, 20 interceptions). Dansby grabbed his 20th interception in San Francisco in 2017, and he totaled 43 sacks. The other four players are Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Seth Joyner and Wilbur Marshall.

That's huge, man.

LB Karlos Dansby riles up the home crowd during game in 2017
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

