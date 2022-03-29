Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings

Mar 29, 2022 at 10:13 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray said last week he isn't concerned about his future with the Cardinals. The quarterback doesn't have a contract extension yet, and that will continue to be a storyline until he does, but he was in good spirits when doing his community rounds.

But it was inevitable that the subject would come up again Tuesday, when Kliff Kingsbury took part in the NFC Coaches media availability in Florida at the NFL Owners Meetings. Not surprisingly, the Cardinals' coach also said -- as he did at the Scouting Combine -- that he and Murray have no problems between them, contract or not.

"We're in a good place," Kingsbury said via ProFootballTalk.com. "That's the business side of it. I stay out of his things for the most part. But as far as our relationship, it's always been great. And we see him as the long-term future and I know he feels the same way."

Kyler Murray also was working out at the team facility Tuesday, news delivered via J.J. Watt.

The Cardinals are allowed to open their voluntary offseason workout program on April 18.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Related Content

news

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work
news

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch
news

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary
news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday
news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming
news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market
news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year
news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback
news

J.J. Watt A Cardinals Facility Regular Early In Offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year
news

Andy Isabella Gets Permission To Seek Trade

Wide receiver has 31 catches in three seasons
news

Kyler Murray Agent Puts Out Statement On QB's Behalf

Emphasizes Murray is committed to Cardinals but also wants new deal
Advertising