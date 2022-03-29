Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Kyler Murray said last week he isn't concerned about his future with the Cardinals. The quarterback doesn't have a contract extension yet, and that will continue to be a storyline until he does, but he was in good spirits when doing his community rounds.

But it was inevitable that the subject would come up again Tuesday, when Kliff Kingsbury took part in the NFC Coaches media availability in Florida at the NFL Owners Meetings. Not surprisingly, the Cardinals' coach also said -- as he did at the Scouting Combine -- that he and Murray have no problems between them, contract or not.

"We're in a good place," Kingsbury said via ProFootballTalk.com. "That's the business side of it. I stay out of his things for the most part. But as far as our relationship, it's always been great. And we see him as the long-term future and I know he feels the same way."

Kyler Murray also was working out at the team facility Tuesday, news delivered via J.J. Watt.