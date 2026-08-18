Know Before You Go: Preseason Week 2 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Clear Bag Policy: Be Clear on Game Day Safety

The NFL Public Safety Policy includes the type of bag fans can bring inside State Farm Stadium. This will also speed entry on game day. Here is everything you need to know for a safer, more convenient day at the stadium.

• Bags/Totes, Backpacks, Fanny Packs or Cinch Bags that are clear (see-through) plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12"x12"x6"

• One-gallon clear (see-through) plastic freezer bag

• Small clutch bags including wallets not to exceed 4.5" x 6.5" x 2" (approximately the size of a hand), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

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