One That Got Away, And Giants Aftermath

Mike LaFleur said Sunday’s game in New York stings, but it can't sting longer than, say, tomorrow afternoon. That is inevitable. That's what NFL players and coaches do. But man, in the moment, when the Cardinals had no problem with a fast start – heck, the Giants were the team that seemed like it had traveled cross country – they were just shaking their collective head.

Yet it was nearly OK. After the flag for PI that gave the Cardinals the ball at the New York 4, a touchdown seemed … inevitable, dare I say? The way that game had gone, yes, to me it did.

The offensive production was weird. Not nearly consistent enough. But that running game early? Amazing. The Cardinals ended up with two explosive runs and two explosive pass plays in the game, doubling their explosive total from the first three games combined.

But it didn't come together at the end, and the next three games are the Lions, Rams and Broncos (albeit two at home.) There is a reason why the Cardinals can't afford to feel the sting for so long.

-- When we find out more about left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and his injured biceps is TBD. But if the Cardinals are going to be missing their best offensive lineman, it is rookie Jayden Williams who is in line to step into the lineup, against three pretty daunting defensive lines coming up.

-- Johnson might not be the only offensive lineman in doubt. Right guard Isaiah Adams was carted off with an ankle injury.

-- Chad Ryland continues his quietly excellent season after he booted his career-best 60-yard field goal in the final play of the first half on Sunday.

"Three points is three points," Ryland said. "I think it's on me as a kicker to do my job at the end of half, as it is Blake (Gillikin)'s to hold and Casey (Kreiter)'s to snap, and it's nice to go out there with those guys and our offensive line blocking, knowing that we're going to execute at a high level. There's a lot of confidence as a kicker that it allows me to go out there and play confident knowing I have such a good operation and guys blocking up front."

Ryland had made field goals of 57, 58, and 58 yards in his career with the Cardinals.

-- ESPN reported that OLB Josh Sweat, who was active on Sunday despite hurting his groin in practice last week, is seeking a new contract. Sweat postgame said that wasn't true. Sweat is in the second season of a four-year deal he signed in 2025. He is due to make $17 million in salary in each of the next two years, but none of it is guaranteed.