After Best Game Of Season, Josh Sweat Dispels Contract Report

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Josh Sweat's play did a lot of talking on Sunday.

After the game, it was the outside linebacker who spoke and shot down a rumor.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, ESPN's Adam Schefter was previewing players he believe could be traded ahead of the trade deadline. During that segment, he mentioned Sweat is seeking a new contract.

To that, Sweat has no idea where it came from.

"I didn't say (expletive) to anybody," Sweat said after the game. "I don't know where he got that from."

It has been a wonky few weeks for Sweat after coming back from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Over the last 48 hours, Sweat has been the center of online discussion surrounding his health.

It had already been known that he was coming back from an undisclosed offseason procedure. After the game against the 49ers, Sweat mentioned each week he is getting healthier. That was potentially delayed after a groin injury landed him on the injury report, but Sweat said he is going to play through the issue.

Sweat was active Sunday and put together his best performance of the season. On the first play of the game, Sweat sacked Jameis Winston. He also had a pair of quarterback hits and tackles for loss, as well as four tackles.

"I was active as hell in this game, and I just needed to make something happen," Sweat said. "I'm coming off the ball faster. I'm sprinting. I'm chasing stuff. I feel kind of bad because the first couple of weeks, I'm going out there when I probably wasn't all the way ready, but I felt it'd be better for me to be on the field."

Sweat said he felt entire defense did a better job rushing as a group. The unit was able to bring down Winston for four sacks. It wasn't enough in the 36-24 defeat.

"We got to tackle better and get them on the ground because those hidden yards are killing us," Sweat said. "The penalties are killing us. I think overall the rush and cover was better and that was one of the things that was really on my mind. It didn't go our way."

The pass rush did take a step in the right direction and there was production beyond Sweat. Zaven Collins recovered a fumble and Walter Nolen III had a sack.

That's what Sweat wants to talk about.

He just wants to do it after a win.