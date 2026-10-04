Cardinals Can't Prevent Giant Defeat In New York

THE STORY: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Cardinals got the full Jameis Winston experience on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

But what the Cardinals experienced during what turned into a frustrating 36-24 loss to the Giants was all their own.

Down just six, the Cardinals found themselves four yards from the end zone, with four chances and 22 seconds left to play, the perfect opportunity for an electric last-second win. Instead, quarterback Jacoby Brissett could not find a target that worked, all the way to a final play Deonte Banks 98-yard interception return for the final score.

It left Brissett, wide receiver Michael Wilson and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. mulling it over long after the game, Wilson essentially still in full uniform when a warning was bellowed that the busses would be leaving soon for the airport.

"Games like this sting," Wilson said. "It goes to show how hard it is to win in the NFL."

The game could have repercussions well past Sunday. Left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. left the game before the final play holding his left arm, leaving rookie Jayden Williams at the position for the final pass. Coach Mike LaFleur said it was a biceps injury, and while more won't be known until the team returns to Arizona, that is often an injury that can be long-term.

For the moment, though, it was about Sunday's defeat, a game in which the Cardinals (1-3) held a 14-3 lead early and looked like their ground game of Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier would not be stopped.

"There is no script for this," LaFleur said. "No loss is fun, all three of our losses have been different. This one is going to sting. It's not going to be a fun ride home. It might sting even (Monday). But we have to go back to work."

The Cardinals had 123 yards rushing (63 for Love, 42 for Allgeier with both averaging at least 4.5 yards a carry), but they had 81 after the first two drives. Trey McBride had seven catches, but only 31 yards. Wilson had seven catches for 95 yards but lamented a deep shot he couldn't hang on to at one point that would've gained 30-plus.

Winston threw two interceptions, right to defenders. He missed at least three wide-open receivers down the field. But he also threw three touchdown passes with 250 yards, elevating wide receiver Malik Nabers over 100 yards for the first time this season.

The full Jameis Experience.

"We just got to do our job," safety Budda Baker said. "DBs got to cover. D-line got to do their job. Everyone just has to do their job. I don't know how much they rushed for. I don't know how much they passed for. But 'Do your job' mentality at the end of the day. When they get to the red zone, we got to be able to just force field goals. That's it."

Yet, when Marvin Harrison Jr. drew a pass interference at the New York 4 with 22 seconds left, it looked like the Cardinals would escape. Brissett threw at Wilson, Wilson, then McBride, to no avail. The second play was a run but with an alert to check out if the Giants were going to sell out for the stop. That was the look. Brissett checked out.

LaFleur said Allgeier was in the game on the final drive in large part because of his superior pass protection, not because Love was troubled with his ankle (which had caused him to limp off at one point.)

"We stuck with our plan," LaFleur said. "We have to go reevaluate."

Brissett, who had two touchdown passes but a career-high three interceptions, said there were chances on the final sequence but "we just didn't make it happen."