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Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Know Before You Go: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

All the information you need to know before attending the game.

Oct 01, 2026 at 01:10 PM
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Game Day Timeline

  • 8:45am - RV Lot Opens
  • 9:15am - Carparks + Great Lawn Open
  • 9:45am - Club Gates + Flight Deck + Morgan + Casitas Open
  • 10:15am - Heritage Tailgate
  • 11:45am - Main Gates + Casa Roja Open
  • 1:25pm - Kickoff

Quick Links

Game Entertainment

Things to Know

🏃‍♂️ Race to Kickoff: Be in your seats by 1:10 PM to watch our [Game Day Entertainment], Big Red, and the rest of the Cardinals pregame entertainment!
🎤 National Anthem: TBA
🪩 Halftime: TBA

🏈 You can find team news and key matchup information on the gameday page.

Getting to the Stadium

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Directions & Parking

Rideshare & Limo Lot

Rideshare & Limo Pregame and Postgame lot have different access routes.

  • Pregame: Black Lot accessed via Loop 101 @ Cardinals Way or 99th Avenue. There is no access via 91st Avenue.
  • Postgame: Black Lot is only accessible via Camelback Road to 95th Avenue North.

Rideshare Map Pregame / Rideshare Map Postgame

Pregame Activities

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Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted. Please be mindful of other fans and only use parking spaces for vehicle usage. Tailgating must not occupy another parking spot(s) and must not block the drive lanes or walkways.

Entering the Stadium

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Clear Bag Policy: Be Clear on Game Day Safety

The NFL Public Safety Policy includes the type of bag fans can bring inside State Farm Stadium. This will also speed entry on game day. Here is everything you need to know for a safer, more convenient day at the stadium.

Bags/Totes, Backpacks, Fanny Packs or Cinch Bags that are clear (see-through) plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12"x12"x6"

One-gallon clear (see-through) plastic freezer bag

Small clutch bags including wallets not to exceed 4.5" x 6.5" x 2" (approximately the size of a hand), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Clear Bag Policy

Mobile Ticketing

The Arizona Cardinals have fully adopted mobile entry for all home games. Access your tickets directly through the Arizona Cardinals app and save them to your mobile device for quick and contactless entry at the stadium gates. Learn how to access your tickets on our digital ticketing page.

Inside the Stadium

Featured Retail and Concession Items

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Specialty Drink of the Game: Lonely Lion

Roxx Vodka, Blue Curacao, Monin Blue, Vanilla Syrup, and Lime Juice.

Check out the full lineup now here or on the Cardinals App and elevate your game day experience! See locations offering the Specialty Drink of the Game here.

More Information

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