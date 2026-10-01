Not On Field Yet, James Conner Still Makes His Impact

Technically, James Conner can return to practice next week. He will have sat out the requisite minimum four games on IR-to-return, but whether it makes sense to open his 21-day window at this point -- and there are multiple factors to check -- is TBD.

But the veteran running back remains a part of the team and the room, regardless of his playing status. He's on the road trips, he's in Jeremiyah Love's ear, and to those who know how Conner operates, none of that is a surprise.

"You want positive energy around you whether you're talking (to people) or not," coach Mike LaFleur said. "You know when you walk in a room or walk into someone's house and you can just feel that the energy's right? That's what you feel -- at least me, and I know the offense and the team, when you walk by him or when he's in the room. He doesn't have to say much to get his point across."

What kind of playing time Conner eventually gets is unknown. Love is emerging as expected as the main back. Tyler Allgeier is going to get work. Bam Knight has shown his explosion in brief playing time. Barring injury, Conner may not be needed.

But again, he is needed. He makes a difference, even if he isn't between the white lines.