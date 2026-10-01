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Not On Field Yet, James Conner Still Makes His Impact

Running back remains on IR with eligibility approaching

Oct 01, 2026 at 01:45 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Technically, James Conner can return to practice next week. He will have sat out the requisite minimum four games on IR-to-return, but whether it makes sense to open his 21-day window at this point -- and there are multiple factors to check -- is TBD.

But the veteran running back remains a part of the team and the room, regardless of his playing status. He's on the road trips, he's in Jeremiyah Love's ear, and to those who know how Conner operates, none of that is a surprise.

"You want positive energy around you whether you're talking (to people) or not," coach Mike LaFleur said. "You know when you walk in a room or walk into someone's house and you can just feel that the energy's right? That's what you feel -- at least me, and I know the offense and the team, when you walk by him or when he's in the room. He doesn't have to say much to get his point across."

What kind of playing time Conner eventually gets is unknown. Love is emerging as expected as the main back. Tyler Allgeier is going to get work. Bam Knight has shown his explosion in brief playing time. Barring injury, Conner may not be needed.

But again, he is needed. He makes a difference, even if he isn't between the white lines.

"I hope he plays for as many more years as he wants to play (whether that's) one, five, 10 — however many years that is," LaFleur said. "Then after that, I would guess he probably wants to get into (football) in some way, shape or form. High school, college, pro, I don't know. He's a phenomenal human being and his energy's right."

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the Week 2 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sep. 20, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals

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